CBO Report; DREAMers' Plight; the Family Factor; Snow Day

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Old Man Winter is making an unwelcome reappearance in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast this morning, wreaking havoc on commuters and travelers. The Morning Note team isn’t immune to these forces, but we’re soldiering on as best we can. We intend to resume our daily history lessons tomorrow, but for now we’ll

point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, as well as our complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

CBO: Millions Could Lose Insurance Under GOP Health Bill. The White House blasted the analysis, arguing the Republican plan would cut the deficit and offer consumer choice, Alexis Simendinger and James Arkin report here.

Daniela Vargas Is Free; DREAMers’ Status Still Muddy. Melissa Cruz writes that the young woman’s release from ICE detention hasn’t calmed deportation fears among the U.S. immigrant community.

The CBO Is Right, and House Republicans Know It. In RealClearHealth, Thomas Huelskoetter discusses CBO credibility and the future of Republican efforts to reform health care.

Make Marriage Great Again. In RealClearPolicy, Betsy VanDenBerghe and Alan J. Hawkins argue that family instability is a major obstacle to economic mobility.

Schools and Teachers Can't Fix Society's Problems on Their Own. In RealClearEducation, Portia M.E. Mills explains why a child's education often "takes a village."

Fillon’s French Follies. In RealClearWorld, Robert Zaretsky lays out the scandal enveloping the conservative party presidential candidate.

Time for a Closer U.S.-Vietnam Relationship. In RealClearDefense, Robert C. Thomas argues that American security interests in Southeast Asia call for better ties with the communist government.

* * *

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com