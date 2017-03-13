Trump Pal Chris Ruddy; GOP vs. CBO; Dutch Elections; Flaky Weather

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 13, 2017. It didn’t really snow all winter in Washington, and now a nor’easter is wreaking havoc with our travel plans and other activities. I’m put in mind of the Cowardly Lion in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Upon being wakened by a snowstorm on a sunny day in a poppy field (the results of dueling spells by a bad witch and a good witch), the Cowardly Lion quips, “Unusual weather we’re having, ain’t it?”

You can say that again.

As I mentioned Friday, the morning notes the early part of this week will be brief. No history homily today; just pointing you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, as well as our complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

Q&A With Chris Ruddy: Trump SpokesPal and Newsmax Chief. Caitlin Huey-Burns interviews a confidant of the president who shares his unfiltered opinions with the press.

Republicans Will Regret Trashing CBO on Health Bill. The GOP should go back to the drawing board on its Obamacare overhaul, not shoot down its critics, Bill Scher writes.

Trump’s All-the-Above Sales Strategy on Health Plan. The president is schmoozing, cajoling and strong-arming members of Congress to pass the GOP’s new bill, Alexis Simendinger reports.

Deregulation Is the Cure. In RealClearPolicy, Jason Fodeman contends that while the new GOP health-care plan is a good first step, lawmakers must also scale back regulations.

The Dutch Are Rejecting Populism. In RealClearWorld, Kaj Leers previews Wednesday’s elections in the Netherlands.

Why Drones Still Play Second Fiddle to Fighters. Jon Batt explains in RealClearDefense.

Does Unilateral Nuclear Restraint Work? Also in RCD, Peter Huessy asserts that modernization of the U.S. arsenal is required to counter North Korean, Chinese and Russian advances.

Logical Fallacies Committed by Scientists. Ross Pomeroy spotlights a Norwegian researcher’s efforts to clamp down on common mistakes.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com