Republicans Will Regret Trashing CBO on Health Bill

Early this week, the Congressional Budget Office is expected to release its analysis of the House Republican health care bill. With all indications pointing to a bad score, Republican leaders are waging a campaign to discredit the CBO. Considering that the Republican Party has long claimed the mantle of fiscal responsibility, the CBO may not be the entity that ends up being discredited.

Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation already estimated that the bill’s elimination of various taxes levied under the Affordable Care Act would cost the government $600 billion over ten years, (a figure that does not factor in savings from reducing subsidies, nor additional costs from the Republicans’ proposed tax credits). Outside groups estimate that repealing the coverage mandates on employers and individuals will increase the number of uninsured as by many as 15 million. And the CBO has previously suggested it won’t inflate the GOP’s coverage numbers by blessing health plans that lack comprehensive benefits, so don’t bank on any lipstick being applied to the pig.

This is not an academic exercise. The GOP needs the CBO to say the bill won’t increase the deficit. Otherwise, Republicans would have to take the politically ugly step of having the Senate Budget Committee chair overrule the CBO and declare that bill doesn’t increase the deficit to get away with using the budget “reconciliation” procedure, which prevents the Senate minority from filibustering.

Instead of going back to the drawing board, Republicans are shooting the messenger. “If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. “They were way, way off last time in every aspect … if you look at the number of people that they projected would be on Obamacare, they are off by millions.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana added: “This is the same CBO that when Obamacare did come to the floor, they made all those great promises about how it was going to lower premiums,” he said. “The CBO, and the president, talked about how it was going to reduce the deficit. Remember, that promise was broken.”

These shots miss the target. Sure, CBO did not perfectly predict how many people would receive coverage through the ACA’s marketplace exchanges. But that’s because, as McClatchy DC reported, “fewer employers than anticipated stopped offering health insurance because of the federal law, meaning people who the CBO thought would enroll in Obamacare stayed in private insurance plans. Also, more people than anticipated turned out to be eligible for Medicaid, which further reduced the number of people in the law’s insurance exchanges.”

A Commonwealth Fund assessment in 2015 concluded that the CBO estimates proved to be “reasonably accurate compared with … the estimates of other modelers.” Hardly an example of being wrong “in every aspect.”

Scalise’s charges are even more factually flawed. CBO never predicted cheaper premiums. In 2009, CBO estimated that plans in the individual market “would be about 10 percent to 13 percent higher in 2016” before factoring in subsidies for low-income customers. (CBO can be lightly faulted for estimating that premiums of employer-based coverage would roughly stay the same. In reality, they experienced 4 percent annual increases between 2012 and 2016, though that was a slower growth rate than in the period between 2001 and 2005.)

And how did the ACA break its promise about deficit reduction when the annual budget deficit plummeted from 9.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product in 2009 to 3.2 percent in 2016, and CBO credits lower federal health spending as a major driver? Debate is ongoing whether the ACA deserves direct credit. But even if the law was a fiscal non-factor, it still wasn’t a budget-buster despite providing coverage for millions.

Republicans are not breaking precedent by complaining about the CBO. When the agency delivered a harsh assessment of an early version of the ACA in the summer of 2009 (which Republican leaders gleefully echoed), former President Bill Clinton counseled Democrats not to take the score at face value, because the CBO is hesitant to assume big savings from new ideas. As The Atlantic reported: ‘“I recognize that if you're in that budget office, you've got to project the future,’ Clinton said. But certain programs would realize savings ‘regardless of whether the mathematical rules they are now up with will prove it or not.’”

However, President Obama and congressional Democrats didn’t take Clinton’s advice. In the immediate aftermath of the CBO score, both Obama and Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged Congress to find more ways to save money. They recognized that without an independent assessment declaring that expanded coverage wouldn’t break the bank, the electorate would recoil, and skittish Congress members would bail. Democrats reworked the bill and eventually won a CBO judgment that the program would cut the deficit.

The CBO is made up of humans. It strives for independence, but that doesn’t make it infallible. Fortunately, the agency shows its work, and there’s nothing wrong with reviewing its work with a critical eye.

But Republicans in Congress aren’t engaging in a thoughtful deliberation over the merits of differing methodological assumptions. They are trashing the entire office, despite the fact that Republicans named the agency’s director two years ago.

If Republicans are sincerely unhappy with the quality of the CBO’s work, they could get a second opinion, and enlist other independent, nonpartisan analysts to scrutinize the bill. It’s a safe bet they won’t. More likely, they will do what they did back in 2011, when then-House Budget Committee Chair Paul Ryan ignored the CBO score of his budget proposal and instead touted a widely mocked assessment from the Republican-friendly Heritage Foundation.

But six years ago, Ryan was just searching for a better talking point. This year, if Republicans actually use a flimsy score as the basis for formally overruling the CBO and ramming through a half-baked bill, then that could have wider repercussions. The White House and the Congress would be delegitimizing the entity that we all rely on to assess our fiscal health, effectively unmooring itself from budgetary supervision. That will send a disturbing signal to the wider world, and Republicans may not like how the Federal Reserve and the stock market respond.