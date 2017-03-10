Cruz's New Campaign; Immigration Course Correction; Batter Beware

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 10, 2017. After today the next couple of missives will be shorter than usual because my editor, copy editor, fact-checker and pal, Tom Kavanagh, is heading to spring training for a few days -- and I hardly trust myself to write without him anymore.

March 10 is two-and-a-half weeks before the traditional opening of the baseball season, but it’s not an uneventful day in the history of organized baseball. On this date in 1951, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover declined an offer to become commissioner of Major League Baseball. The post had already been turned down by Earl Warren, then serving his third term as the Republican governor of California.

Think of that, for a moment -- how history would have been different if either man had taken the MLB job. No wiretapping of Martin Luther King, no Miranda decision by the Supreme Court. Who knows? But let’s get back to baseball: Seventy-six years ago today, the Brooklyn Dodgers announced that their players would wear batting helmets. I’ll explain why in a moment.

The decision to require the Dodgers to wear protective headgear was made by team general manager Larry MacPhail, an executive now ensconced in The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.

In his time, MacPhail was considered a character, mostly because of his candid and colorful way of speaking. But he was a creative guy, and it didn’t start with batting helmets. In the mid-1930s, while general manager of the Cincinnati Reds, he was the first executive to fly his team to road games. Until then (and with no teams west of the Mississippi or south of Washington) they took trains. He also boosted Cincy’s flagging attendance by installing floodlights at old Crosley Field, where 25,000 fans packed the park on May 24, 1935 for MLB’s first regular season night game.

“Day baseball is now dead for all practical purposes,” MacPhail proclaimed. “Sooner or later, the game will be played in its entirety at night, and as I’ve said before, then baseball will be squarely in the amusement, the entertainment business along with wrestling, midget car racing and the trotting tracks.”

When it came to batting helmets, however, MacPhail was dead serious -- literally. Early in the 1940 season, the Dodgers had acquired St. Louis Cardinal star Joe Medwick. In only his sixth game in a Dodgers’ uniform, while facing his old team, Medwick was hit in the head by a fastball thrown by St. Louis pitcher Bob Bowman.

The beaning seemed deliberate, but was it because Medwick had orchestrated the trade with his contract demands, leaving ill-will in the Cards’ clubhouse? Or was it because under manager Leo Durocher, Brooklyn had a reputation for headhunting?

Either way, Larry MacPhail believed that an innovation he’d been working on -- a cushioning pad inserted inside a baseball cap -- proved its worth that day.

“I had a manager with the reputation of throwing at people and naturally the other fellows threw at our players, and I had to act in self-defense,” he explained later. “The thing started with a pad that could be inserted in a baseball cap. Many players rejected it and called it sissy. However, I know that it saved the lives of Joe Medwick and Dolph Camilli, and for all I know the development of the idea may have kept many more players alive through the years.”

