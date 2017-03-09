Why We Support Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court

We are Democrats, Republicans, Libertarians and independents; progressives, conservatives and moderates; religious and non-observant; married, single and divorced; men and women; straight and gay. Our group includes citizens residing abroad and a U.S. resident holding a green card. We live in big cities, rural America and places in between. Some of us supported Hillary Clinton, others voted for Donald Trump, while some of us supported thirdparty or write-in candidates. Some signatories believe in a more active judiciary, while others believe in judicial restraint. What unites us is that we attended law school with Judge Neil Gorsuch—a man we’ve known for more than a quarter century—and we unanimously believe Neil possesses the exemplary character, outstanding intellect, steady temperament, humility and open-mindedness to be an excellent addition to the United States Supreme Court.

From the days we first met Neil when we attended Harvard Law School to today, Neil Gorsuch’s decency and character have always been unmistakable. Neil’s intellectual curiosity, respect for divergent opinions, diversity of interests, willingness to consider all sides of an issue, generosity of spirit and genuine caring and interest in others have remained consistent.

Neil was a superb student who received numerous academic awards. Yet Neil was always interested in the views, feedback and comments of everyone in our class, regardless of their class standing, political philosophy or background.

This diverse group’s unanimous support for Judge Neil Gorsuch is not unique. Neil sailed through Senate confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in about two months on a voice vote in 2006, when President Bush’s other circuit nominees faced controversy, and even filibusters, recess appointments, the Gang of Fourteen deal and razor-thin confirmations. We respect and understand the hard feelings of many in the Senate given the election outcome and the handling of President Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland. Yet we also hope that all Senators can appreciate that Neil Gorsuch deserves to be considered on his own merits; indeed, press reports have indicated that Judge Gorsuch called Judge Garland immediately upon receiving the nomination, a gracious and sympathetic act that is characteristic of the man we know.

You meet a lot of people over more than 25 years. We are privileged to have worked with and known people in all walks of American life, including in some cases U.S. Presidents, other Supreme Court Justices, Senators, Representatives, business leaders and Americans from a broad array of backgrounds and perspectives. With this quarter-century vantage point, we know that Judge Gorsuch is the real deal. His character is sterling. Judge Gorsuch is a loyal husband and father. You can always tell a lot about a public figure by how he or she treats people on a daily basis when others are not watching. The security guards, court clerks, janitors and others who work with Judge Gorsuch every day sing his praises. He treats them as colleagues and with genuine respect – and they remember and appreciate that.

Judge Neil Gorsuch is a person for all seasons. For Republicans, Neil personifies a disinterested philosophy that respects judicial modesty combined with compassionate appreciation of the lives impacted by his decisions. For Democrats, he is a reasonable, qualified, intelligent person who will give each case fair and impartial consideration on its merits with sensitivity to our nation’s history, values, aspirations and constitutional traditions. For all Americans, he is a person of integrity who respects the rule of law and will ensure that it applies equally to all.

Signed:

