Uphill Battle on Repeal; 'First 100 Days' Podcast; Omarosa's Role; Broder's Legacy

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 9, 2017. Six years ago today, David S. Broder went to his reward. Nearly four decades earlier, Broder had been immortalized by Timothy Crouse in “The Boys on the Bus” as “the high priest of political journalism.” This apt description continued to apply even as technology changed and new waves of Broder’s colleagues -- women as well as men -- joined the ranks of the media.

Although “high priest,” is a soaring compliment, it never fully captured what was most rare about David Broder. As big a deal as he became in the media firmament, Broder was never a prima donna. He treated obscure GOP or Democratic Party county chairmen the same as big-state governors and senators. He treated his media colleagues and competitors, from fellow stars to cub reporters, with respect and affection. The sadness of his death on March 9, 2011 at age 81, then, was two-fold. Those of us who knew him missed David the person because he was always so gracious. Meanwhile, an entire country missed Broder the professional because he left a vacuum that has proved hard to fill.

I'll have more on this admirable man own in moment.

I first met David Broder in high school. My father, Lou Cannon, was a friend and colleague of Broder’s and by the time he started coming over to the house, he was a big deal in Washington. You wouldn’t know it by how he treated my mother and the four Cannon kids. Never puffed up, he always asked what we were doing. He set a standard for adult behavior that was hard to emulate, but worth trying.

When he died, my mom put it succinctly. “David was such a lovely man,” she said.

He was a lovely reporter, too. He liked politicians well enough, and pollsters, flacks, and campaign operatives, too. But if he had a bias, it was that he favored voters and respected their ability to make needed corrections in the country’s direction. He believed, as was noted when he died in 2011, that political writers, editors, and broadcasters spent too much energy mastering the innards of campaigns and too little time taking a step back and listening to what the American people were trying to tell us.

“I’ve learned that the most undervalued, underreported aspect of politics is what voters bring to the table,” he once told Washingtonian magazine. “My generation of reporters was deeply influenced by Teddy White, the greatest political journalist of our time. He showed us how far inside a campaign you could go.

“We naturally emulated him, at least as far as our skills would take us,” Broder added. “Before long, we got so far inside that we forgot the outside -- that the campaign belonged not to the candidates or their consultants or their pollsters, but to the public.”

This was a lesson we re-learned (or should have) in 2016. Broder wasn’t around to remind us of that; nor did he live long enough to see his beloved Chicago Cubs win last year’s World Series. As my friend Susan Baer wrote in her Washingtonian appreciation of the man, however, he did a lot before he left: covering 13 presidential campaigns, making 401 appearances on “Meet the Press,” winning a Pulitzer Prize, serving as president of the Gridiron Club, writing more than 4,000 columns for The Washington Post that were syndicated in some 300 U.S. newspapers -- all while serving as a role model for two generations of political writers.

Yet despite all that, Susan added, his eldest son opened a memorial service at the National Press Club in April of 2011 with words his father likely would have chosen:

“David S. Broder was a reporter.”

