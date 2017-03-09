Can the GOP Blame Democrats for a Health Reform Failure?

Lock up President Trump’s phone -- Breitbart hates the new Republican health care bill. So do Laura Ingraham, Mark Levin, the conservative House Freedom Caucus, moderate Republicans, hospitals, the seniors lobby, doctors, Democrats and who have we left out?

Forty hours after introducing it Monday, House GOP leaders started the bill on its legislative journey that most of their members believe will end in a painful death. But that's not the company line, which is that something will pass for sure, and soon. House Speaker Paul Ryan made clear Wednesday at an appearance at the Republican National Committee that the party must deliver on its promise, reminding his rank and file -- and even the president -- “We all ran on this.”

What fiscal hawks, including members of the House Freedom Caucus, have branded “a new entitlement,” Ryan is calling a “conservative wish list” and the first real rollback of an entitlement program since the New Deal. Blamecasting is priority No. 1. Opponents are saying the voters are owed an immediate and pure repeal, which was promised, and leadership is insinuating the dead-enders could be name-checked if they become one of the only votes standing in the way of the promise of repeal-and-replace. Not surprisingly, the right-wing media sphere remains universally opposed, with Breitbart’s headline aimed for maximum outrage: “Obamacare 2.0 Guts Enforcement, Gives Illegal Aliens Health Care Through Identity Fraud.” And, long fixated on bringing down Ryan, a subhead read: “Conservatives rip Ryan’s “GOP welfare entitlement.”

Ryan is dismissing dissent as “growing pains” resulting from Republicans’ transition from the opposition party to the governing party. “It's a new feel, a new system for people,” he said, like an empathetic school principal. Ryan issued no warning about what failure to deliver would look like, which Trump the night before had said would lead to a “bloodbath” in the midterms, but added firmly, “I have no doubt we’ll pass this because we’re going to keep our promises.”

There is not only division among Republicans in Congress, but within the Trump administration as well. A February 26 Washington Post story reported that Trump had been persuaded by Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s argument in favor of retaining expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, and “other White House advisers, according to multiple individuals who asked for anonymity to describe private conversations, have emphasized the potential political costs to moving aggressively. That group includes [Trump’s son-in-law Jared] Kushner, NEC Director Gary Cohn, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.”

Meanwhile, Bannon may be executing a sly two-step -- letting Breitbart eviscerate the bill for not being conservative enough, while hoping the reform effort fails and keeps Obamacare in place for those older counties and districts that Trump won where newly covered voters could be hit hard by the overhauled health care plan.

While even the name of the bill, the American Health Care Act, sounds fake, the hyper happy talk that proponents are spewing shows just what an uphill battle vote counters already know this will be. Ryan tried to appear giddy, calling it “monumental, exciting, conservative reform,” all in the same sentence. And Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney -- formerly a Freedom Caucus member and a fiscal purist who likely once would have trashed the bill -- called it a “fabulous presentation and a fabulous bill.”

Trump is promising a full court press to sell the bill, and Vice President Mike Pence has been massaging the backlash on Capitol Hill. The administration announced that Trump will travel to states where reluctant conservatives are daring to buck both their leadership as well as their new president, opposition that has reportedly caught the White House by surprise.

The pressure campaign began Tuesday with Trump tweet-shaming Sen. Rand Paul, writing he was sure his friend Paul “will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!”

Paul responded that instead of making him feel “isolated,” the tweet made him feel “emboldened.” However, few people should listen to Paul after he argued in January that a replacement must accompany repeal -- which reportedly brought Trump around to the same conclusion after he watched an interview Paul gave on the subject -- but now insists the party go ahead with a pure repeal and fret the details later.

And while the man sure does love a rally, privately Republicans harbor doubts Trump can be counted on to make it to the finish line in what is expected to be a grueling intraparty fight. Ryan energetically affirmed Wednesday, when asked about Trump’s involvement, that “This is a team sport,” and, “It’s all hands on deck,” and they are working together “hand in glove.” Yet Trump’s preference in the past has been to offer up conflicting statements that leave him an out. Republican lawmakers continue to worry Trump could back off of a final plan to lay the blame for failure on them later. As one Republican congressman asked, “The question: Will Trump really engage in the process, or will he be a bystander?”

In the past Trump has promised subsidized coverage that will be better and less expensive, which is pretty much undeliverable by this Republican congressional majority, unless of course Trump truly wants to work with Democrats on an even less conservative approach. That would surely be a better path to lasting reforms, as the ACA taught Republicans that partisan laws are usually unpopular and don’t stand the test of time. But anything crafted with Democrats, who are likely to reflexively oppose Trump anyway, would be considered far too liberal by conservatives.

At least one GOP lawmaker, Sen. Lindsey Graham, is encouraging Trump to bail on a sinking ship if GOP leaders are pushing too quickly for an unsatisfactory bill. A frequent critic of Trump, who had lunch with him Tuesday, Graham said the president shouldn’t make a deal just for a deal’s sake. He urged Trump to say, “I’m not going to give into demands by members of Congress or the Senate if I don’t believe it’s in the interest of the American people and just walk away from the frigging table.”

Just what Ryan doesn’t want to hear.