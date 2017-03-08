Trump Pushes GOP Health Care Bill as Conservatives Revolt

The unstoppable force of Republican promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act ran headfirst Tuesday into the immovable object that is conservative objections to key tenets of the legislation. Which side gives ground in the coming days could determine whether the GOP succeeds in its long-standing goal to overhaul the health care system.

The stalemate, one day after Republicans released their long-awaited plan, quickly put the future of the legislation on shaky ground. Speaker Paul Ryan guaranteed his party would have the votes to pass the plan, while conservative lawmakers insisted that they have the votes in both the House and Senate to sink it.

The moment is critical not just for health care legislation, but also for setting the ground for future legislative battles during the Trump administration. The House Freedom Caucus and conservative senators such as Rand Paul made their name opposing President Obama at every turn and waging war for ideological purity within their party. They now face the choice of negotiating an Obamacare solution despite concerns about the legislation, or imperiling the process altogether by latching themselves to a position that’s unlikely to win broad support with the rest of the party.

“The House Freedom Caucus’s power and the power of several conservatives in the Senate is to withhold our support and make it better,” Paul said Tuesday at a press conference. “If they have 218 votes, we won’t get any change. That will be the bill. If they don’t have 218 votes, there will be a negotiation and conservatives will have a seat in the table.”

Ryan, however, followed that challenge at his own press conference less than an hour later by putting his full faith behind the vote.

“We will have 218 votes when this thing comes to the floor. I can guarantee you that,” Ryan said.

To further push conservatives to get on board, President Trump and the White House have made their most aggressive push on legislative efforts yet. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price sent a letter to committee leaders Tuesday morning signaling Trump’s support for the legislation, and the president tweeted that he backed the bill. Trump later hosted a group of lawmakers at the White House and said he was “proud to support” the plan. His press secretary, Sean Spicer, said in his briefing that it represented “the plan the president ran on.”

In the meeting with lawmakers, Trump expressed concern about the political consequences of failing to move forward on a repeal and replace legislation, according to Rep. Tom Cole. Cole said Trump told them the 2018 midterms could be a "bloodbath" if they didn't follow through on their promise.

The outreach effort also targeted the lawmakers who have expressed reservations. Vice President Pence, after meeting with the entire Senate GOP caucus, held court with members of the Freedom Caucus. Paul has spoken with the president directly and with other administration officials about the legislation. Sen. Mike Lee, who shares the concerns of Paul and the House conservatives, will meet with both Pence and Price Wednesday, his spokesman Conn Carroll confirmed.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's director of the Office of Management and Budget, a former House member and co-founder of the Freedom Caucus, met with the Republican Study Committee and the Freedom Caucus separately Tuesday evening.

And Trump took to his favorite medium to lobby Paul directly.

I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Although both sides have pledged to continue negotiating the legislation, it seems unlikely a middle ground exists between conservatives’ position and the bill blessed by GOP leadership and Trump. The legislation repeals tax penalties for the individual and employer mandates and subsidies for the Affordable Cart Act -- things all Republicans support -- while maintaining popular provisions of the ACA. Conservatives agreed there was broad support for those elements.

But the replacement contains refundable tax credits to help people afford health care plans, preserves the Medicaid expansion until 2020 before shifting the program into a per-capita allotment for the states, and slightly delays the repeal of some of the ACA taxes. Conservatives have labeled nearly all of those provisions as nonstarters.

“We have different ideas on replacement,” Paul said. “I actually think we have fundamentally different ideas on replacement. Maybe not reconcilable.”

He said because of those differences, he thought the best solution would be to fully repeal Obamacare through the budget process, then deal with replacement separately. But without Democratic support, it would be impossible for a replacement to pass separate from a repeal, and Paul wouldn’t say there would be any guarantee a replacement bill would pass that under that plan.

“In democracy, you never have a guarantee that bills will pass. You have a guarantee that debate will be open, free, and that many alternatives will be out there,” Paul said.

To some Republicans supporting leadership, that was precisely the problem. Though they originally planned to swiftly repeal Obamacare before working toward a replacement, it became clear that Republicans would not have the votes for that process, and the party began leaning to replace in the same legislation. To some Republicans, the conservative objections were letting the perfect get in the way of the good.

“I think at some point, every member is going to decide, ‘Am I going to vote this down in the hope that something better is coming along?’ That’s a foolish and vain belief,” Cole told RCP. “… If this fails, we’ll be keeping Obamacare. So the people that bring it down can go home and explain why they voted with Pelosi and Schumer to keep Obamacare, because that’s what we’ll be doing."

The process is still far from the point where hesitant members will have to face that choice. The two committees -- Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce -- will mark up the legislation Wednesday. Freedom Caucus members sit on both committees, giving them opportunity to propose any range of amendments to the legislation before those votes.

At that point, the bill will move back to the Budget Committee before moving to the full House, where it will again face a plethora of amendments. If it does indeed pass the House, it’s likely -- though not guaranteed -- that it would bypass Senate committees and move straight to the Senate floor. There, it would again face ample opportunity to be amended.

The problem for Republicans, however, is that if conservatives succeed in pushing the bill further toward their goals, it could endanger the support of moderates, particularly those in states that expanded Medicaid, which are wary of their constituents losing coverage.

Sen. John Thune, the third-ranking Republican in the Senate, said he hoped GOP senators would keep an open mind as the legislation moved through the process and would evaluate the finished, amended product. He predicted that when the rubber meets the road, every Senate Republican would be behind the legislation.

“Everybody right now is trying to leverage their position to help shape and influence the bill in the direction they want to see it go before it’s ultimately voted on,” Thune said. “But when push comes to shove, when the vote occurs over here, it’s going to either be a vote for the status quo or a vote to repeal this, and to move to a better way."

Alexis Simendinger contributed to this report.