Conservatives' Revolt; Outside Groups' Clout; Bringing JFK to Life; 'Evil Empire'

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Thirty-four years ago today, Ronald Reagan was in Orlando to speak to the National Association of Evangelicals. The president’s address that day was destined to be known immediately and forever as the “evil empire” speech.

In light of Washington’s current difficulties with Moscow, Reagan’s speech is certainly worth revisiting. I’ll offer a couple of observations of my own in moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump Pushes GOP Health Care Bill as Conservatives Revolt. Republicans face a stalemate as conservatives demand a total Obamacare overhaul, James Arkin reports.

Conservative Outside Groups Test Clout in Trump Era. Hard-liners urge the president and GOP lawmakers to dump what they say are entitlements in the new bill, Caitlin Huey-Burns writes.

The GOP's Forced March on Health Care Begins. In RealClearHealth, James Capretta evaluates pros and cons of both the American Health Care Act and the fast-track strategy Republicans are pushing for.

When Regulators Picks Winners, Consumers Are Losers. In RealClearMarkets, Alan Daley urges the new administration to level playing fields where regulators had imposed permanent advantages for some competitors.

Cut Carbon, Add Jobs, With Repatriation and Border Tax. In RealClearEnergy, Mark Mackie & John Campbell call for a grand bargain to replace income tax with consumption taxes.

The First Branch Steps Up. In RealClearPolicy, Andy Smarick argues that a new bill invalidating Obama-era regulations on school accountability is a hopeful sign in the ongoing battle between executive and congressional power.

Kentucky Set to Pass Major Education Legislation. RealClearEducation editor Christopher Beach interviews the architect of a bill that would overhaul education policy in the state.

How to Use Digital Devices for Lenten Reflection. In RealClearReligion, Heidi A. Campbell writes that “digital fasting” misses an opportunity to make the most of the Easter season.

A Night With John F. Kennedy. American University is hosting an event featuring Caspar Phillipson, the Danish actor who played President Kennedy in last year’s movie “Jackie,” starring Natalie Portman. In this video, I interview Phillipson about playing an American president still revered in Europe. Tonight at AU, he will expand on his film role by reciting some of JFK’s most memorable lines as president.

* * *

On June 8, 1982, President Reagan addressed the British Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, where he delivered a forceful and prescient speech outlining his vision of the status of the Cold War. It’s a speech that has stood the test of time. The USSR and the bloc of satellite countries under Soviet control, Reagan said, were in the throes of “a revolutionary crisis” within their own borders. The entire system, he said, was nearly bankrupt.

“It is the Soviet Union that runs against the tide of human history in denying human freedom and human dignity to its citizens,” proclaimed the American president. “It is also in deep economic difficulty.”

Reagan rhetorically tossed back at the Soviets an old Trotsky boast by proclaiming that “freedom and democracy will leave Marxism and Leninism on the ash heap of history.” This was not “containment” Reagan was discussing, but ultimate triumph over Soviet-style communism, a concept that made the Western academic establishment uncomfortable, as is the case today when talk turns to defeating ISIS.

But it was the following year that Ronald Reagan really walked into the foreign policy china shop and began clumsily breaking things -- or so it was portrayed. The occasion was Reagan’s March 8, 1983 speech to the National Association of Evangelicals.

The president warmed to his task gradually, prefacing the gist of the speech with ruminations about his own religious faith and the animating beliefs of the nation’s Founding Fathers. To do this, Reagan and his speechwriting staff provided the requisite out-of-context reflections of Thomas Jefferson and William Penn -- along with an invented Alexis de Tocqueville quote later employed by Bill Clinton.

The most memorable passages of the Orlando address had little to do with any of that. Reagan believed that the “nuclear freeze” craze then sweeping the West was misguided. It undermined his hopes of real nuclear reductions by both sides, Reagan believed. Worse, to the president’s mind, freeze advocates based their appeal on a false moral equivalency between the United States and its adversaries. Reagan would have none of that. He referred to the Soviet Union as “the focus of evil in the modern world,” and made news with this appeal to evangelical pastors:

“So, in your discussions of the nuclear freeze proposals, I urge you to beware of the temptation of pride – the temptation of blithely declaring yourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire, to simply remove yourself from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil.”

Both the Westminster speech and the “evil empire” address were drafted by White House speechwriter Anthony Dolan, a former journalist who’d won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting only five years earlier. But as Reagan biographer Lou Cannon noted in “President Reagan: The Role of a Lifetime,” Dolan got too much credit from conservatives and too much blame from White House “pragmatists” worried that the rhetoric was over-the-top. Actually, these ideas were Ronald Reagan’s own -- and had been for decades.

Expressing them so bluntly, however, made Reagan a target. Soviet leaders took to comparing him to Hitler, and liberals at home portrayed the president’s words as moralistic and potentially destabilizing.

“The Reagan Administration has made a bad situation worse in two ways,” wrote Time magazine’s Strobe Talbott. “First, by convincing the Soviet leaders that the U.S. no longer accepts military parity as the basis for relations with Moscow; second, by challenging the legitimacy of the Soviet regime, calling the USSR an ‘evil empire’ doomed to fail.”

With the advantage of three decades’ hindsight, it’s fair to argue that Ronald Reagan was proven correct in both his predictions and his perceptions -- and that his boldness hastened the demise of that empire he opposed. Yet this episode also serves as a cautionary tale about the war of words taking place in Washington today about Russia. Are the verbal challenges being hurled at Vladimir Putin and his regime fair? Are they true? Are they helpful?

Only time (not Time) will tell. Perhaps.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com