Conservative Groups Test Clout in Trump Era

Conservative advocacy groups made a name for themselves in the Obama era by holding members of their own party accountable on policy issues. They funded primary campaigns against Republicans they perceived to be squishy, ran score cards on key votes, poured millions of dollars into various campaigns, and mobilized grassroots activism to great effect.

And they aren't letting up now, even as Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the White House and the chance for major reforms hangs in the balance.

But while their mission hasn't changed, key dynamics have: namely, a GOP president who isn't an ideologue and didn't campaign as a conservative.

The release this week of a new Obamacare replacement bill by House GOP leaders provides an interesting testing ground for the clout that outside advocacy groups hold in the Trump era, particularly if the president seizes the bully pulpit in defense of legislation. While conservatives are mounting a revolt against the bill, they must also contend with the fact that Trump won Republican districts, including the most conservative ones, in 2016.

Donald Trump has embraced the House Republican plan that was uniformly opposed by conservative groups active in the Tea Party uprising: FreedomWorks, Heritage Action, Americans for Prosperity, and Club for Growth. A group of conservative lawmakers criticized the bill as "Obamacare 2.0" and threatened to derail the legislation. Republican leaders can't afford to lose many of their own when it comes to repealing and replacing Obamacare, as Democrats won't come to their aid in unraveling former President Obama's signature legislation.

House Republicans are hoping the president's support could ultimately trump the opposition from outside groups and twist the arms of reluctant conservatives. "We will have 218 votes,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. “I can guarantee you that."

Vice President Mike Pence, a conservative Republican and former member of the House, will be a key liaison between Capitol Hill and the White House on the replacement effort. He spent part of his Tuesday afternoon meeting with GOP lawmakers.

President Trump also met with Republican leaders on health care at the White House. On Wednesday, the president is scheduled to meet with Ted Cruz, who has previously lead the charge against Obamacare. But the Texas senator was notably quiet and cautious when the House bill was unveiled, telling reporters he would address his concerns about the legislation with his colleagues.

Rep. Greg Walden, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees health care policy, said conservative outside groups fighting this bill ultimately have a choice to make between this legislation or keeping Obamacare in place."They are going to have to decide whether they are for repeal and replace, which this is, and the biggest entitlement reform since welfare reform," he said.

GOP leaders and the White House want to move quickly on this legislation and hope to have something passed to show constituents by the Easter recess. They have characterized the plan as a starting point of the process, and Trump said there is room for negotiation.

Conservative groups are taking him at his word and see their leverage in the negotiating process. "Trump is not the strong ideologue; there is room for him to negotiate," said Doug Sachtleben of the Club for Growth, which called the new legislation “Ryan Care.”

“Conservative policies would bring the outcomes President Trump would want, and voters will see the fruit of that,” he said, when asked what leverage outside groups have in this new era.

But with the bill expected to be marked up this week, there is little time to waste.

FreedomWorks is launching a $250,000 campaign, including a six-figure on-air advertising blitz, to pressure members of Congress to support a full repeal of Obamacare. Conservatives argue that the new House legislation keeps some of the tenets of the original law in place, while adding items such as tax credits to purchase insurance, which they believe amount to entitlement programs. The Congressional Budget Office has not yet scored the bill to see how much it would cost.

FreedomWorks Campaign Director Noah Wall said, “Conservatives can block the bill in House and Senate if they stick together,” and he is confident House leadership will make some concessions before the bill makes it to the president’s desk. Wall dismissed the idea that Trump’s success in conservative districts would dictate the outcome of Obamacare legislation.

“Our activists are Donald Trump supporters, but I also think they understand we need to shape this bill,” Wall said. “They were involved in the Obamacare fight before they even thought about Donald Trump as president.”

FreedomWorks had already planned a March 15 rally on Capitol Hill to pressure lawmakers to fully repeal the law. The group is also mobilizing activists to go to congressional and district offices around the country to demand repeal.

On Tuesday, Americans for Prosperity gathered 250 activists from six states near the Capitol to push Congress for a full repeal of the law, and have an “aggressive and prolonged” effort planned to hold lawmakers accountable.

"Until last night, it was like you were shadow boxing with phantoms. We had no language, nothing. Now we have a starting point,” said AFP President Tim Phillips.

But the ire of outside groups for now is focused on Republicans in Congress, not the president.

"House and Senate Republicans have a far higher threshold of responsibility,” Phillips said. “They promised repeal in four consecutive elections. ... The responsibility lies more with them than the administration.”

Phillips said 88 percent of House Republicans and 97 percent of sitting Republican senators have voted at least once for full repeal of the law. Party leadership is “splitting up the Republican base” on an issue that has been largely unifying. "If Republicans fail to fully repeal Obamacare after all the promises, they will have the shortest-lived majority in history,” he said.

With that in mind, Trump may find himself in a sweet spot. He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare and carries more sway than his predecessors in GOP districts. For example, he won the state of Kentucky with 63 percent of the vote. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, a main opponent of the House bill, won re-election with 57 percent of the vote.

Trump won the 10th District of Ohio, represented by conservative Rep. Jim Jordan—another leading opponent of the bill—with 64 percent of the vote, eight points better than Mitt Romney’s performance there in 2012.

And in the end, the president could turn the fire back on lawmakers if legislation is derailed. After all, they will be up for re-election in 2018, and Trump isn't one to accept blame.

"I really believe we're going to have tremendous support,” Trump said Tuesday before meeting with GOP leaders at the White House.

Conservatives offer caveats about the dynamic of Trump support in their districts, arguing that many incumbent lawmakers ran ahead of the president and that conservatives voted for Trump as the alternative to Hillary Clinton. Jordan garnered 68 percent of the support in his district, for example, four points ahead of Trump.

Conservative activists argue that GOP leaders may be taking these lawmakers’ votes for granted. "No group in American politics has been more adamant about trying to repeal Obamacare than conservatives, so there is a desire to get to ‘yes,’” Dan Holler of Heritage Action told RCP. “Some may have taken that desire for granted and assumed they would be a ‘yes’ vote as long as it’s characterized as repeal."

Ultimately, Holler and others see leverage points.

"The hope is that Republican leadership will see the valid concerns that conservatives are raising and take a step back and use this opportunity to unite Republicans around repeal,” Holler said.