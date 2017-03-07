Repeal/Replace Bill; New Immigration Order; Soft Despotism; Captivating 'Woods'

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Although Donald Trump’s White House produced a new and improved immigration executive action Monday, the president must feel as though he has miles to go before he sleeps. In climbing the mountain to the highest office in the land, a quest that began with a resounding victory in New Hampshire, Trump is learning that the effort required to mend fences in politics these days is difficult, if not impossible.

If you’ve clicked on any of the links above (or are a lover of poetry) you’ve detected a Robert Frost theme. Our inspiration this morning is the publication by The New Republic 94 years ago today of Robert Frost’s classic, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.”

I'll have more on Frost and his poetry a moment.

Like me, Robert Frost was born in San Francisco. This factoid invariably surprises people because Frost is so closely identified with New England, the place where he came to live in mid-childhood upon the death of his father.

A gifted student, Robert Frost left college without a diploma, which hardly hurt his career. (Later, when he was famous, he wryly noted, “Seven colleges claimed me.” The actual number would be much higher.) He tried teaching, which he found unrewarding because he hadn’t yet explored the frontiers of his own potential. Next, he tried his hand at farming, which then, as now, was not for the faint-hearted in New England. The unforgiving soil of his transplanted home revealed to him why agriculturally minded Americans had always gravitated west.

Frost was not an early bloomer. In his late 30s, he took the less-traveled road, moving his family to London for a couple of years where he met and exchanged ideas with the leading lights of England -- and American ex-pat Ezra Pound -- while developing his new, blank-verse style that put to use the distinct vernacular of New England farmers and laborers.

After war broke out in Europe, Frost brought his family back to the United States. It was a successful homecoming. His first two books of poetry, “A Boy’s Will” and “North of Boston,” had been published in England. The latter was still hot off the presses when Robert and Elinor Frost, along with their four children, alit in New York Harbor. Walking uptown from the pier, they saw on a newsstand the Feb. 20, 1915 issue of The New Republic, with a glowing review of “North of Boston.”

Frost later said he’d arrived in New York City with 50 cents in his pocket. The success of his second book, a subsequent contract with The New Republic, made possible his dreams of buying a family home in New Hampshire. The locals were pleased to have their prodigal son back, even if New England was his adopted home.

“Boston’s literary sensation of the day has been the homecoming of Robert Frost,” gushed the Boston Herald. “Three years ago, a young New Hampshire schoolmaster went over to England, lived in retirement for a while, and published a volume of poems which won him many friends in a quiet way. Some time ago, another volume of verse went to the same publisher and one morning Robert Frost found himself famous.”

Eventually, he would earn 44 honorary degrees, four Pulitzer Prizes, a stint as America’s poet laureate, the friendship of the Kennedy family, an appearance at a presidential inauguration, and the love and respect of his countrymen. Here is the poem published on this date in 1923:

Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening

Whose woods these are I think I know.

His house is in the village though;

He will not see me stopping here

To watch his woods fill up with snow.

My little horse must think it queer

To stop without a farmhouse near

Between the woods and frozen lake

The darkest evening of the year.

He gives his harness bells a shake

To ask if there is some mistake.

The only other sound's the sweep

Of easy wind and downy flake.

The woods are lovely, dark and deep.

But I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep,

And miles to go before I sleep.

