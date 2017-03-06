Dems' Primary Problem; Cast a Wide Net; Sessions & Bannon; Twist of Fate

Good morning, it’s Monday, March 6, 2017. It’s been a rough few days for lovers of freedom -- and fans of a 3-year-old racehorse named Irish War Cry. On Saturday, the New Jersey-bred colt was the even-money favorite in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park, but he didn’t run a lick, leaving his backers a bit poorer and dealing a blow to the Kentucky Derby hopes of his owners, trainer, and rider.

Meanwhile, Middlebury College joined the dubious roster of colleges where freedom of speech is only honored in the breach. Students at the private Vermont liberal arts school not only shouted down an invited speaker, American Enterprise Institute scholar Charles Murray, but then attacked Murray and a Middlebury professor as they tried to leave. The professor, Allison Stanger, was taken to the hospital and outfitted with a neck brace.

On Saturday, groups marched in support of President Trump around the country. In several cities ranging from Berkeley, Calif., to Nashville, Tenn., the pro-Trumpers were set upon by organized counter-protesters. The media, in a sudden outbreak of neutrality, described these clashes as “fights,” but the anti-Trump protesters tended to be more honest about their motives and tactics.

“You’re not welcome here in Berkeley,” proclaimed Ben Lynch of a group named By Any Means Necessary.

To punctuate the weekend, the president of the United States accused his predecessor of tapping his telephones during the 2016 political campaign, which naturally induced Democrats and Republicans to invoke Watergate -- each against the other. I’ll have a word on an anniversary of that scandal in a moment.

First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Democrats Have a Primary Problem for 2020. David Byler lays out scenarios that reveal a vulnerability in the party’s nominating process.

Russia, Trump, Democrats -- Investigate Them All. In a column, I offer suggestions for the scope of a probe into Russian interference in the election, and who should do the investigating.

Sessions Is Protected at the Top -- by Bannon. A.B. Stoddard weighs in on the controversy surrounding the attorney general.

Yale Lawsuit Spotlights Title IX, Sexual Assault ‘Hysteria.’ Peter Berkowitz has the details.

Risk Adjustment at Heart of 'Incredibly Complex' Obamacare Reform. In RealClearHealth, Seth Chandler explains the best chance the GOP has at covering pre-existing conditions and getting rid of narrow coverage networks.

All Budget Deficits Are Not Created Equal. In RealClearMarkets, Ray Keating argues that deficit increases stemming from tax relief are cause for hope, not concern.

Transparency Has Its Day in Court. In RealClearPolicy, Logan Beirne spotlights the ongoing legal battle surrounding the government's 2008 seizure of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Regulatory Reform: Build on What Works. Also in RCPolicy, Jerry Ellig & Rosemarie Fike outline a three-part plan.

Charting the Right Course for Self-Driving Cars. And Ian Adams points out issues in need of attention as the Trump administration reviews policy guidance already in place.

New College Entrance Exam Targets Liberal Arts Students. In RealClearEducation, Christopher Beach reports on an alternative to the SAT and ACT.

The Best and Worst Science News Sites. RealClearScience teamed up with ACSH to rank 46 sites.

* * *

The Watergate scandal that ended Richard Nixon’s presidency made several lasting contributions to political phraseology, including, “Follow the money” and the ubiquitous “What did the president know and when did he know it?”

One of the more chilling such phrases, uttered 44 years ago today, was “Let him twist slowly, slowly in the wind.”

The words were spoken by John Ehrlichman, the number two man on Nixon’s White House staff, in a March 6, 1973 conversation -- a taped conversation, it would turn out -- with White House counsel John Dean.

Ehrlichman, for all his other faults, had a gift for vivid vernacular. (Attorney General John Mitchell was, in his telling, “The Big Enchilada.”) Ehrlichman’s discussion on this date with John Dean was about another Washington official about to be left holding the bag. His name was L. Patrick Gray, and he was the acting director of the FBI.

The key word in that title was “acting.” Gray was nominated for the permanent position, and his confirmation hearings afforded Senate Democrats the first chance to really query executive branch officials about the Watergate burglary. The Judiciary Committee members did not waste the opportunity.

Gray revealed under questioning that he’d acquiesced to White House requests to let Dean and lawyers from the president’s re-election committee monitor the FBI’s investigation into the break-in. When this admission prompted requests to have Dean and other administration officials testify before the committee, Nixon vowed to invoke executive privilege, essentially stalling Gray’s nomination.

The White House counsel informed Ehrlichman that this claim might be settled by the courts, leaving Gray’s nomination in limbo. Processing this information, Ehrlichman summoned his soon-to-be-infamous response. “Well, I think we ought to let him hang there,” he said. “Let him twist slowly, slowly in the wind.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com