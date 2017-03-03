Sessions' Recusal; Entitlement Reform; Fuzzy Math; Birth of an Anthem

Good morning, it’s Friday, March 3, 2017. Eighty-six years ago today, President Herbert Hoover signed legislation officially designating “The Star-Spangled Banner” as America’s national anthem. It took a while to happen, and ran into sustained opposition in Congress.

Ultimately, the constituents who pushed the song over the top were baseball fans who, by the early 1930s, had been belting out the song with abandon at World Series games and other special occasions.

The words to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” as American schoolchildren are taught (at least I hope this is still part of our public school curriculum), were penned by Francis Scott Key, a lawyer and part-time poet, in honor of the repelled British attack on Fort McHenry in September 1814.

The morning after the battle, Key showed his poem to friends, including his brother-in-law, who helped publish it while also suggesting that it be put to music. The brother-in-law, a local judge named J.H. Nicholson, had a specific tune in mind: “To Anacreon in Heaven.”

Utterly forgotten today except by students of the classics, Anacreon was an ancient Greek poet, but there were other problems with Nicholson’s idea. For one thing, the tune was a popular British drinking song and, not to put too fine a point on it, Britain was our enemy at that time. Even more to the point, “To Anacreon in Heaven” is not an easy tune to carry.

Nonetheless, dubious ideas sometimes take root in music, as in politics, and the following month a Baltimore stage actor with a fine tenor voice sang the new composition at a local tavern -- and it began catching on. The first recorded instance of it being played by a military band was less than two years later: The Marine Band performed the song on January 8, 1816 and by the end of the 19th century, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was regularly featured at festive occasions by U.S. military bands as part of a repertoire that included “Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean” and “Yankee Doodle.”

Difficult to sing or not, some Americans really loved “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Famed bandleader and composer John Philip Sousa was one of them. “Besides its soul-stirring words ... it is the spirit of the music that inspires,” Sousa said. “It is liberty set to music.”

Another fan of the song was Benjamin F. Tracy, a decorated Civil War officer who, in his role as secretary of the Navy in 1889, decreed that it be played at official flag-raisings. A third was Woodrow Wilson; in 1916 he declared the song the official anthem of the U.S. armed forces.

All that was left was for the public to embrace it, which happened during the first game of the 1918 World Series in Comiskey Park. The Series that year pitted the Chicago Cubs against the Babe Ruth-led Boston Red Sox. Chicago’s home games were played in Comiskey because of its larger seating capacity than Wrigley Field’s predecessor, but that World Series almost didn’t take place at all.

With the U.S. involved in World War I, the federal government issued a “Work or Fight” order that did not exempt baseball players from service. After considering cancelling the rest of the season, the decision was made to shorten it, so the 1918 World Series took place in early September.

By the time of the 7th inning rolled around in that first game, tension filled the ballpark. With their 23-year-old left-hander Ruth on the mound, the visiting team led 1-0 when fans stood for the 7th inning stretch. When the band broke into “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the players doffed their caps and held them over their hearts. In the stands, the crowd did the same thing. A war-time tradition was started that would take root all over the country. Twelve-and-a-half years later, on March 3, 1931, President Hoover would make it official.

