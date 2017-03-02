Repeal Plan Boost; Hoyer Sees Gains; 'First 100 Days'; Stalin and God

Good morning, it’s Thursday, March 2, 2017. Sixty-four years ago today, Josef Stalin’s top aides were called to the bedside of the man who’d orchestrated his nation’s successful resistance to Nazi invasion while ruling the Soviet Union with all-encompassing brutality since 1929.

Stalin had taken sick the night before. Was it a stroke? A heart attack? Had he been poisoned by members of the Politburo alarmed by their leader’s talk of provoking another war in Europe?

None of those questions has ever been answered fully, mystery being part of the fabric of the Kremlin then, as now. That intrigue encompassed the killing of political opponents ranging from Stalin rival Leon Trotsky’s slaying by an axe-wielding assassin outside Mexico City to the mass murder of millions of ordinary Russians by firing squads and forced starvation.

Understandably, then, as Stalin lay dying, the people of his sprawling nation were not all of the same mind. Many ordinary citizens, especially in his native Georgia, felt just as Americans did when Franklin Roosevelt had fallen eight years earlier. On the streets of Moscow, people wept for the man they called “Father” and “Teacher,” while in the Ukraine and the far-flung republics and the gulags, millions prayed for his death. Jews in the Russian capital were particularly on edge: Stalin had been arresting prominent Jewish doctors and was apparently preparing to deport Jews from Moscow to Kazakhstan.

In Washington, President Eisenhower and top U.S. officials decided to tread carefully.

I’ll have a word on this episode in Russian-American relations -- and why I’m invoking Stalin’s death -- in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Trump Speech Gives GOP’s Obamacare Plans a Boost. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports on the momentum many Republicans feel for selling their repeal/replace effort, but disagreements on how to proceed persist.

Hoyer: Dems Can Win Up to 35 House Seats in 2018. Melissa Cruz highlights the House Democratic whip’s comments in RCP’s “First 100 Days” podcast.

“The First 100 Days”: Episode 6. In the latest installment of our podcast, A.B. Stoddard talks with Steny Hoyer and RealClearWorld’s Kevin Sullivan interviews Al-Monitor Washington correspondent Laura Rozen about Trump's Mideast policy.

The Insidious Collectivism Within Trump’s Economic Nationalism. In RealClearMarkets, Rob Tracinski warns that the president could exercise illegitimate executive power in areas like employment and international trade.

Trump's Man on Trade. In RealClearWorld, Marianne Schneider-Petsinger explains why Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in the driver's seat -- for now.

Time to Pass an AUMF for Targeting the Islamic State. In RealClearDefense, Sen. Todd Young argues that Congress must weigh in on Trump’s plans.

Mattis Is Mostly Right on NATO. Also in RCD, James Joyner asserts that it’s time for a new approach in getting the Allies to pay a greater share for their own defense.

Farmers to Democrats: We're Not Irrelevant. In RealClearPolicy, Jerry Rogers contends that the Democratic Party's ties to the organic food industry could alienate the party further from rural voters.

The Critical Ingredient for Successful Vaccination in America. In RealClearHealth, Bill Miller explores the future of vaccines in Trump's America.

Congress, Please Make Smoking Less Harmful. Also in RCH, Joel Nitzkin urges significant changes to how the FDA regulates tobacco and nicotine products.

K-12 Analytics: Time for Better Dropout Diagnostics. In RealClearEducation, Joel Boyd lays out a cutting-edge method to help prevent students from leaving school.

The Value of Education Savings Accounts. Also in RCE, Timothy Benson advocates for expanding this option.

* * *

At Wednesday night’s 73rd Annual Congressional Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, the Washington Press Club Foundation presented Diane Rehm with a lifetime achievement award. As the evening droned on -- the speaking portion of the program didn’t begin until 10 minutes after 9 -- reporters at their tables began passing around their hand-held devices with The Washington Post’s scoop about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ less-than-complete answers regarding his 2016 conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

It was about this time that Diane Rehm came to the lectern, where she began her acceptance speech by comparing Donald Trump’s approach to the free press with the policies of Stalin. This is not an apt historical analogy. It’s an oblivious slander reminiscent of the scandalous whitewash of Stalin’s record of mass murder by New York Times Moscow correspondent Walter Duranty in the 1930s.

By the time Stalin lay in his death bed in 1953, however, the Times had a better man in Moscow. And in his 1983 memoir, Harrison E. Salisbury provided a harrowing account of Stalin’s last days.

“For weeks I had been growing more and more edgy and even frightened,” he wrote. “I had been living in Moscow as The New York Times’s correspondent for four years. I knew the city, and I knew something was going on behind the scenes. All signs pointed to it. There were the rumors of arrests, with Jews in the Ukraine, men in the Foreign Ministry, even the wife of Foreign Minister Vyacheslav M. Molotov said to be among the victims. There was the officially announced ‘doctors’ plot,’ in which nine Kremlin physicians, most of them Jewish, were charged with the deaths of high military and political figures. And there were the mysterious political shake-ups in Georgia and in the secret police. I had no doubt that Stalin was concocting something worse than anything he had done in the past.”

In frantic reporting over the next two days, Salisbury crisscrossed Moscow, talking to everyone from Western diplomats to Russians in the street. Mainly, it seems, people were afraid. At the main Moscow synagogue the chief rabbi decreed a day of fasting for “our dear leader and teacher, Iosif Vissarionovich Stalin” -- the dictator who had just unleashed a virulent anti-Semitic campaign.

At the great Yelokhov Cathedral the reaction was similar. The Russian Orthodox patriarch led the congregation in solemn prayer for Stalin. “All the Russian people and all people everywhere pray to God for the health of the sick one,” he said from the altar where hundreds of candles burned and the congregants in the pews crossed themselves.

“Shudders ran down my back as I watched the people sink to their knees in prayer for the man who had desecrated Orthodox churches by the hundred,” Salisbury wrote.

The true irony ran even deeper. Stalin’s atheism had been a feature of his intellectual makeup since he was a teenager, even as his family tried to steer him into the priesthood. “You know they are fooling us,” he told a classmate in an Orthodox Church school. “There is no God.”

As word reached the White House that Stalin was mortally ill, President Eisenhower released a carefully crafted statement seeking to reassure the Russian people that was decidedly non-secular in tone and substance.

“At this moment in history when multitudes of Russians are anxiously concerned because of the illness of the Soviet ruler, the thoughts of America go out to all the peoples of the U.S.S.R…. the men and women, the boys and girls -- in the villages, cities, farms and factories of their homeland,” Eisenhower said.

“They are the children of the same God who is the Father of all peoples everywhere,” he added. “And like all peoples, Russia’s millions share our longing for a friendly and peaceful world.

Regardless of the identity of government personalities, the prayer of us Americans continues to be that the Almighty will watch over the people of that vast country and bring them, in His wisdom, opportunity to live their lives in a world where all men and women and children dwell in peace and comradeship.”

True peace between the United States and the Soviet Union would prove elusive -- and remains so today. But the additional horrors Josef Stalin was planning, which might well have provoked World War III, were avoided. No, Donald Trump is not like Stalin. No American leader ever has been, thank God.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com