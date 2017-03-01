U.S. Grant's Spectacular Gift to the U.S.

On this date in 1872, Ulysses S. Grant did a great thing for his country. It was hardly the first time, and along the way he’d earned numerous nicknames, not all of them flattering. “U.S. Grant,” “Uncle Sam” Grant, “Unconditional Surrender” Grant. But after Cold Harbor, no less a personage than Mary Todd Lincoln called him “a butcher.”

Mrs. Lincoln also called Gen. Grant, not to his face, “an obstinate fool.” She was half right -- Grant was no fool -- but his obstinacy is the trait that led the Union to victory in the Civil War, a result all but foretold by Confederate Gen. James Longstreet. He knew how Grant performed in combat from their time in the Army together. “That man will fight us every day and every hour,” Longstreet warned, ’til the end of the war.”

By 1872, Grant’s fighting days were over. He was in the White House, and 145 years ago today, with a stroke of the pen, President Grant became the father of the National Park Service.

* * *

Giving credit to the explorers who “discovered” the stunning landscape we call Yellowstone National Park is problematic. Referring to the great fishing streams in Montana, where he grew up, Norman Maclean wrote about rivers that flow “over rocks from the basement of time.” The Yellowstone River is one of those bodies of water, flowing through a canyon cut by the great glaciers that covered present-day Montana and Wyoming 25 millennia ago.

Ten thousand years ago, people in search of new lands started crossing the Bering Sea on an ice bridge, some of their descendants eventually settling in the Grand Tetons. The land in those mountains was unsuitable for agriculture, but these were not farming people. We call them Native Americans, although they were originally pilgrims from Asia who, after thousands of years, would call themselves Shoshones.

Lewis and Clark passed through their lands -- Meriwether Lewis and three others in his party were the first white men the Shoshone people had ever seen -- and although they heard volcanic-sounding thunder at regular intervals, the explorers continued on their path to the Pacific. That noise was a geyser, perhaps the one we call Old Faithful, and its sound stuck in the memory of one member of the Lewis and Clark expedition. His name was John Colter, and he made up his mind to return.

Colter was a famous hunter and trapper, and probably the first white man to see Yellowstone’s wonders. His reports were widely disbelieved. The hot geysers with their sulfuric smell in a country populated by grizzly bears and subject to extreme temperatures -- it all seemed to flat-landers an apt description of Hades, and the region was derisively nicknamed “Colter’s Hell.”

Its inaccessibility and lack of commercial appeal, not to mention the fact that one had to travel through Blackfoot tribal lands to get there, kept Yellowstone isolated. Still, those who managed to make the journey invariably sent back Colter-like descriptions.

Writing from what we now call the Lamar Valley, explorer (and future Oregon politician) Osborne Russell struggled to find the words. “There is something in the wild scenery of this valley which I cannot describe,” Russell wrote in 1835. “But the impressions made upon my mind while gazing from a high eminence on the surrounding landscape one evening as the sun was gently gliding behind the western mountain and casting its gigantic shadows across the vale were such as time can never efface.”

The approaching Civil War delayed exploration of the area for many years, but finally, when the war was over, an expedition led by Charles W. Cook and David E. Folsom set out to answer the mysteries once and for all. And like John Colter and Osborne Russell, Cook and his party were nearly overcome with what they saw.

“I sat there in amazement, while my companions came up, and after that, it seemed to me it was five minutes before anyone spoke,” Cook wrote in 1869. “Language is inadequate to convey a just conception of the grandeur and sublimity of this masterpiece of nature’s handiwork.”

Two years later, an expedition led by Ferdinand Hayden mapped out this masterpiece. Hayden was a federal government geologist who had spent the Civil War as a surgeon in the Union Army. He knew there were horrors of the battlefield that were hard to imagine for those who hadn’t seen them. Conversely, there were also splendors of nature that seemed to defy description, and so Hayden brought with him an artist, Thomas Moran, and a landscape photographer named William Henry Jackson.

Thomas Moran’s paintings and William Jackson’s pictures redeemed John Colter’s reputation as a faithful reporter, and lent themselves to a powerful cause that had been burbling upwards with the force of a geyser’s underground water: make this area a national park. Pushed by Hayden and others, including Nathaniel Pitt Langford, the first Yellowstone superintendent, Congress set aside 2.2 million acres for a national park in Yellowstone, the first such designation in the history of the world.

Waiting for this legislation at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was President Ulysses S. Grant. As a Civil War general, he had helped preserve the Union. Now, on this date 145 years ago, March 1, 1872, Grant began the process, continued through the decades, of preserving the United States’ version of crown jewels, the natural treasures we call our National Parks.

Here’s a nice montage of the park’s splendors, set to music. Ulysses S. Grant would appreciate the sights of this video, if not the sound. He was a man who generally needed no mood music to punctuate his patriotism. As Grant once confided to his friend Robert C. Winthrop, while both men took in a concert in Baltimore, “Why Mr. Winthrop, I only know two tunes. One is ‘Yankee Doodle’ and the other isn’t.”