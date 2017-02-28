Transgender Fight Requires Compromise on Privacy Rights

President Trump has reignited a battle that many liberals thought they had won: whether pre-teens and teens (children, really) are required to share bath, locker and shower rooms with their transgender peers.

Trump stepped into this quagmire when he rescinded an Obama administration “guidance” directing public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that align with their self-identified gender rather than the one of their birth. So, if this is to be refought, then all must understand that this more than a quarrel over the “right” of transgender students to use the “bathroom” of their gender identity, as the headlines usually say.

That shorthand fails to do justice to the fight over what essentially are privacy rights -- especially when it involves young teen girls who would be required to change and shower in front of trans girls who have male genitalia. Rarely does that viewpoint make it into the mainstream press. Instead, Americans are only supposed to feel for the trans students’ discomfort.

The girls made that view known last year in a public hearing about transgender access to not just bathrooms, but also the shower stalls for students in Township High School District 211, based in Palatine, Ill. High school girls who objected to the federally imposed transgender access requirement bravely and eloquently described in front of hundreds of unsympathetic people the pain of losing their privacy rights. They talked about their "body image" and a variety of other worries that weigh heavily on the minds of teen and pre-teen girls. Sure, they didn't want to be exposed to the sight of male genitalia, but more offensive was the government's requirement that anyone can check out their bodies. Several angry fathers rose to defend their daughter's privacy rights from being overridden by a distant bureaucrat.

So, what the hell happened to the privacy right found in the penumbra of the U.S. Constitution in the Supreme Court decision -- Roe v. Wade -- that is the foundation of a woman's right to choose an abortion? Is this not government telling young women and girls that they do not have a right to privacy?

As usual, a judge legislated from the bench last August by rejecting a suit filed by parents arguing that their girls had a constitutional protection. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert in Chicago wrote that high school students "do not have a constitutional right not to share restrooms or locker rooms with transgender students whose sex assigned at birth is different than theirs." Furthermore, open access "does not create a severe, pervasive, or objectively offensive hostile environment ... given the privacy protections District 211 has put in place."

What privacy protections? A curtain. A separate stall. That's what the district under intense federal pressure finally agreed to. The district originally had sought a compromise to accommodate both a transgender girl (born with male genitalia) and the girls seeking privacy: a gender-neutral bath and changing room.

Not good enough, the trans advocates hollered. The trans girl apparently has a right to be seen and to see nude or partially clothed girls. Do I exaggerate? None of the trans advocates would accept that nomenclature, but that's essentially what they are arguing.

LGBTQ advocates figured they had won this battle, despite some legal setbacks, until Trump rescinded the “protections" for transgender students. The White House argued that the decision is better left up to the states, not Washington.

Not correct. Whether Washington or the states make the decision, romping through the privacy rights of pre-teen and teen girls is wrong.

The political problem for Trump is also a legal one: His administration would have been forced to defend an Obama administration directive unless he acted. Trump chose to dodge the issue by claiming it’s a states’ rights issue.

Some background is necessary to understand the legal ramifications. The Education Department's Office of Civil Rights issued a "guidance" in the Obama administration’s waning days granting full transgender access. Oh, sure -- it was only a "guidance," but it was backed up by the threat of withholding federal funds The OCR action was taken without the usual and prescribed procedures for public comment and vetting. It came out of the blue. On its face, it was an illegal executive branch action that unilaterally, without congressional input, changed the definition of sex in Title IX of the Civil Rights Act.

By all rights, the courts should recognize that as fact and overrule the OCR's high-handed action. But that's far from a certainty, considering how too many courts have taken unto themselves the right to legislate. The Supreme Court eventually will weigh in.

In better times, both sides would try to find a compromise that, while not totally pleasing either side, at least recognizes the legitimate concerns and fears of both. In this, the question is balancing the embarrassment of young women whose bodies would be on display and the embarrassment of young trans girls who are forced to use the shower room with people who might ridicule their dress, habits and self-identification.

The compromise is gender-neutral bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms, one that affords both sides the privacy they deserve. It would be expensive, as many accommodations for civil rights can be, but it is the cost of this newfound transgender right that supposedly is supported by increasing numbers of Americans.