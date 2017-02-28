GOP Group Releases Obamacare Ads Ahead of Trump Speech

A conservative outside group is launching a digital ad campaign on the Affordable Care Act in Republican-held House districts ahead of President Trump’s first address to Congress Tuesday night.

American Action Network, a political nonprofit associated with GOP House leadership, is spending $450,000 on digital ads targeting 21 Republican-held districts with an anti-Obamacare message. The ads are intended to give those Republicans air cover for their efforts to repeal and replace the law, which is expected be a central message of Trump’s speech.

The video ad highlights the story of a mother of three, pregnant with her fourth child, who says her family lost health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act. She calls it an “absolute nightmare,” and says she supports GOP efforts to “fix health care for the American people.”

Among other districts, the ads will air in those of Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and key committee chairmen, Rep. Greg Walden of the Energy and Commerce Committee and Rep. Kevin Brady of the Ways and Means Committee.

The digital spending will also target conservatives, such as Rep. Mark Meadows, the House Freedom Caucus chairman, and Rep. Jim Jordan, as well as some members in vulnerable re-election positions, including Florida Rep. Carlos Curbelo and Virginia Rep. Barbara Comstock.

The initiative comes on top of $2.2 million in TV advertising that American Action Network spent in the same 21 districts last week. The group also spent seven figures targeting Democratic and Republican lawmakers on Obamacare in January, and launched ads and Snapchat filters around both the Republican and Democratic congressional retreats earlier this month.

Altogether, it has spent just shy of $8 million on advertising this year around the Affordable Care Act, part of an aggressive early campaign to back Republicans on one of their central campaign promises.

“Now is the time to deliver on a conservative, patient-centered plan for repealing and replacing Obamacare,” Corry Bliss, the executive director of American Action Network, said in a statement. “Congress must seize this opportunity and give Americans relief from the disasters of Obamacare. We are urging lawmakers to continue with their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare now. American families deserve access to quality care at lower costs.”