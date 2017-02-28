Do-Over for Trump? Obamacare Dilemma; Deep State Scrutiny; Birth of a Party

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Tonight, Donald J. Trump will address a joint session of Congress, a speech that, except in a president’s first year in office, is called the State of the Union Address.

On this date in 1854, the Republican Party held an early organizational meeting in the small Wisconsin town of Ripon. The confab was called to order by a transplanted New York lawyer named Alvan E. Bovay. The cause that galvanized Bovay and his like-minded activists was ending the spread of slavery.

Like all lasting political movements, Republicanism didn’t spring full-blown from the brow of a single person at one meeting.

A week before Alvan Bovay called together like-minded souls at the First Congregational Church in Ripon, Wisconsin, a group of similarly motivated abolitionists met in Jackson, Michigan. Four months earlier, at an October 12, 1853 meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, former congressman Amos Tuck led a meeting of slavery opponents at the Blake Hotel, where the name “Republican” was proffered for a new party. A year earlier, in 1852, according to Bovay, New York newspaper publisher Horace Greeley suggested that name as well.

Its appeal was that Thomas Jefferson’s political party had been the Democratic-Republican Party and Republicans would be using the half of that moniker as a historical counterweight to pro-slavery Democrats.

In that Ripon meeting, held 163 years ago today, the attendees adopted several resolutions, the most fateful being that if the “Nebraska bill” sponsored by Sen. Stephen A. Douglas passed Congress, a new political party would be established. That legislation mandated that in new U.S. territories and states, “popular sovereignty” -- the will of the settlers -- would determine whether they were free or slave states. On March 4, that legislation, by then known as the Nebraska-Kansas Act, passed. It was not popular in Wisconsin, or many other places in the North, and eight days later, a captured slave named Joshua Glover was rescued from the Milwaukee jail by an abolitionist mob. As political passions roiled across the North, Ripon’s citizens met again, this time at a place known to this day as the “Little White Schoolhouse.” That meeting was held on March 20, 1854.

“We went into the little meeting held in a school house Whigs, Free Soilers, and Democrats,” Bovay recalled later. “We came out of it Republicans and we were the first Republicans in the Union.”

