Trump's Follow-Through; Anti-Semitism Canard; Perez's Challenge; Lincoln's Turning Point

Good morning, it’s Monday, February 27, 2017. On this date 157 years ago, Abraham Lincoln visited New York City. Early in the day, he went to the new photography studio operated by Mathew B. Brady on Bleecker Street. At 8 p.m. Lincoln gave a well-received 7,700-word oration at Manhattan’s newest college, Cooper Union.

Both events were a smashing success. Lincoln scholars believe they played a decisive role in making him president. Honest Abe apparently agreed with this assessment himself.

On February 27, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was an unannounced candidate for president whose voice had rarely been heard by voters outside of Illinois. His likeness hadn’t been widely glimpsed, either. All that was about to change.

The invitation to speak that night was originally tendered by Henry Ward Beecher, the abolitionist pastor of Plymouth Church in Brooklyn. By the time Lincoln arrived in New York, an influential Republican Party group had taken over sponsorship of the event and moved it to the larger venue at Cooper Union.

In the myth-making that followed Lincoln’s presidency and martyrdom, it was sometimes written that Cooper Union was packed for Lincoln’s speech by ardent supporters who braved a snowstorm to hear him speak. Actually, as historian Harold Holzer has noted, the weather was temperate that day in New York and the Cooper Union auditorium was one-fourth empty that night. No matter, the speech Lincoln delivered there was a pivot point in U.S. history.

He devoted the first part of his talk to disproving the South’s contention that limiting the spread of slavery to new states and territories went against the vision of the Founding Fathers. In preparation for his speech, Lincoln had done his research, and he pointed out that 21 of the 39 signers of the Constitution had revealed in various public votes a belief that the federal government had this authority. Lincoln added that the number was probably higher than 21 because Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and others known to oppose slavery altogether had never voted on the question.

Next, Lincoln turned his focus on the South’s claim that it was radical to limit or end slavery. Quite the contrary, Lincoln insisted. The true conservatives were the Republicans, who sought to retain the status quo: Union and no expansion of slavery.

“Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith, let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it,” he added.

The speech electrified the crowd, and was immediately judged a tour de force within the Republican Party. It was this speech that made its author the candidate to be reckoned with in this new political party -- the frontrunner, as we’d say today. The speech’s sponsors, when sending Lincoln the agreed-upon $200 honorarium, told him it would have been worth $200,000.

“Mr. Lincoln is one of Nature’s orators,” raved newspaper publisher Horace Greeley, “using his rare powers solely and effectively to elucidate and to convince.”

So, this rustic from the West could think and speak and do his own research. But what about his ungainly appearance? That problem was handled the very same day, at Mathew Brady’s studio. There, the famed portraitist apprised his subject, all arms and legs, with an ill-fitting suit and a long neck, unruly hair, and protruding ears -- and went to work. Brady had Lincoln stand erect, for one thing, instead of photographing him sitting, a position in which Lincoln often looked all folded up. Lincoln’s hand rested on a book, to convey his learnedness. A faux pillar was brought into the scene, to Lincoln’s right, symbolizing public service evocative of his time in Washington -- and so much more.

“In art, the pillar, also represented suffering, selflessness, and strength,” Harold Holzer wrote in his book about the Cooper Union speech. “Christ had been bound to a pillar for the flagellation, and Sampson hauled down the pillars of the Philistines’ palace to punish them for their godlessness.”

To complete the effect, Lincoln’s hair was combed over his ears, and his collar was pulled up. “Ah,” said Lincoln, “I see you want to shorten my neck.” Brady even touched up the image later to lessen the lines on Lincoln’s clean-shaven face, the first time in history -- but not the last -- that a photo of a U.S. president was airbrushed.

In any event, the photo was as momentous as the Cooper Union speech and was soon reprinted in newspapers and magazines all over the North. The following year, after he’d won the election and assumed office, Lincoln met Brady again in Washington.

According to George Henry Story, a local artist who was present for the encounter, Lincoln confidant and part-time bodyguard Ward Hill Lamon, said, “I have not introduced Mr. Brady.” To which Lincoln replied, at least in Story’s telling, “Brady and the Cooper Union speech made me president.”

Although the cadence of the remark doesn’t sound exactly like Lincoln, the graciousness sure does. And Lincoln wouldn’t have minded giving Brady some credit, even if he was being light-hearted about it. Besides, the sentiment was quite true: February 27, 1860 was an opportunity for Abe Lincoln, and he made the best of it.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com