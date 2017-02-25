Trump, Aides Battle Journalists, Leaks, and Probes

President Trump was unhappy Friday with news coverage and with leaks. And while he complained publicly, his White House spokesman took up the same arguments with members of the news media.

At the root of the unhappiness was the president’s continued denial that his campaign advisers engaged in contacts with Russian officials before the election -- allegations the FBI reportedly is exploring as part of a probe of Russian hacking during the 2016 election.

Trump and his top aides also took issue with news reports asserting the FBI declined a request by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to refute New York Times and CNN reporting about alleged ties to Russia. The White House denied that Trump and his team pressured the FBI to help the White House battle what it believes is erroneous reporting.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Priebus discussed with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe the disputed news coverage, but the White House denies there was any effort to influence the FBI or the Justice Department. Spicer said the chief of staff responded to McCabe’s voluntary observation that the FBI believed news accounts of frequent Russian contacts with advisers close to the Trump campaign were incorrect.

The private conversation leaked to multiple news outlets, enraging the president, who voiced his unhappiness with the FBI via Twitter Friday, and his objections to news coverage later in the day during a speech.

The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security "leakers" that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

During a prepared speech a few hours later to the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting, Trump fumed about news coverage he said was both negative and based on multiple unnamed sources he claimed did not exist.

“They have no sources; they just make them up when there are none,” the president told Republicans, referring to a Feb. 9 Washington Post article that described his former national security adviser’s discussions about U.S. sanctions with a Russian diplomat during Trump’s transition.

“I saw one story recently where they said, `nine people have confirmed.’ There're no nine people. I don't believe there are one or two people,” Trump said, referring to the article’s unnamed sources inside and outside government. “Somebody reads it and they think, `Oh, nine people. They have nine sources.’ They make up sources,” the president said.

Recent polling shows the public is attentive to the Trump-Russia news coverage, and a majority of Americans believe Russia interfered in the 2016 election by hacking Democratic National Committee emails and the Gmail account of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman. That was the conclusion reached by the Obama administration following Trump’s Electoral College victory.

Congressional committees are investigating ties involving the Russians, while the FBI has not confirmed a broader probe involving Trump’s campaign circle. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released Friday found more than half of Americans want Congress to investigate whether the Trump campaign had ties to Russian officials before the election. However, GOP respondents are far less supportive of investigations than are Democrats and independents.

The White House is making extensive efforts to encourage Trump supporters to back the president’s continued statements that his campaign advisers and his incoming White House team had no objectionable contacts with Russian officials before or after Election Day.

Spicer repeated the president’s objections several times Friday, telling reporters, “This is troubling when an FBI [official] or anyone in the intel world, or frankly anyone in government entrusted with classified information and national security information, is sharing it widely.”

In his West Wing office, the president’s spokesman convened a question-and-answer session with a group of news outlets he said were invited after he canceled what would have been a more inclusive and customary briefing on-camera in the White House briefing room. Spicer excluded mainstream news outlets such as CNN and the New York Times, and a large number of journalists were denied access and were physically blocked by a press office aide and a Secret Service agent in a hallway leading to the press secretary’s office.

“All we have done from the get-go … is to continue to disprove a negative,” the press secretary complained to reporters as he defended his boss. “You can’t disprove something that doesn’t exist. [The president] has no interests in Russia. There’s only so many times he can deny something that doesn’t exist.

Spicer said the White House chief of staff never pressured or sought to influence the FBI in connection with any Russia probe. “If they have an investigation, they should do what they want. They should follow the law,” he said.

But the spokesman’s decision to shun certain news organizations whose reporting Trump denounced sparked a different round of negative news coverage and formal objections from media outlets. The press secretary, who has previously described Trump’s sensitivity to what he insists is biased and damaging reporting, was unapologetic.

“We’re going to aggressively push back,” Spicer said.