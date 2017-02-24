What's Next for Trump's Unconfirmed Cabinet Picks?

Many of President Trump’s high-profile nominees for Cabinet positions have gradually made their way through a contentious confirmation process, despite Democratic opposition often slowing the pace to a crawl. There have been a number of party-line votes, with the GOP’s narrow majority in the Senate tilting the outcome, thanks to a filibuster rule change that Democrats engineered in 2013 – much to their dismay now. Nonetheless, Republicans are quick to complain that this is the longest installation process a president has endured since George Washington.

Four nominees still await votes from the full Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has filed cloture motions en masse for these secretary-designates to more quickly begin the 30-hour debate time limit for each person. (Cloture now requires just 51 votes instead of the previous 60.) Two other nominees have yet to appear before their respective committees for hearings, as is also the case for the new national security adviser-designate, H.R. McMaster, who was tapped this week to succeed Mike Flynn.

Here is a brief update rundown of their status:

Wilbur Ross: Commerce

Approved by the Senate Commerce Committee

Cloture vote was taken Feb. 17

Awaiting full Senate confirmation vote, scheduled for Feb. 27

Ryan Zinke: Interior

Approved by the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

McConnell has filed cloture

Awaiting full Senate cloture vote, scheduled for Feb. 27

If cloture vote passes and Democrats use all allotted debate time, confirmation vote would commence 30 hours later.

Ben Carson: Housing and Urban Development

Approved by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

McConnell has filed cloture

No cloture or confirmation vote scheduled

Rick Perry: Energy

Approved by Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources

McConnell has filed cloture

No cloture or confirmation vote scheduled

Alexander Acosta: Labor

No nomination hearing or vote scheduled

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said he will not officially issue notice of a confirmation hearing until the panel has received Acosta’s committee paperwork along with an Office of Government Ethics agreement. (Acosta was nominated by Trump last week after the president’s controversial first choice, Andrew Puzder, withdrew.)

Sonny Perdue: Agriculture

No nomination hearing or vote scheduled

H.R. McMaster: National Security Adviser

No nomination hearing or vote scheduled