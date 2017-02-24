The Cost of Trump's War on the Media

The war between President Trump and the media has obscured an unprecedented effort in the Senate to scuttle the president’s agenda. Without the numbers to defeat Trump’s nominees to top Cabinet positions, Democrats have adopted a strategy of tying up the Senate’s advice and consent process. In doing so, they have exposed themselves to a deadly political charge, but the absence of a sensible strategy from the Trump White House has thus far saved them from any political cost.

It’s possible that the current effort will be focused only on Trump’s Cabinet nominees, but since it is a response to the hysterical left, there will be immense pressure on Democrats to continue it in the future. Hundreds of lower-level nominees for positions throughout the administration can be challenged and delayed in the same way, stalling Senate action on the president’s program.

Needless to say, there has never been an opposition tantrum like this in U.S. history. Yes, the South seceded from the Union with the election of President Lincoln (who also won with less than a majority of the popular vote), but in a sense secession was a more honest policy than keeping a legitimately elected government from functioning. If the Democrats indeed continue this strategy, it will be nothing less than an attack on the legitimacy of the presidential election process, and a threat to the future of our democracy.

Still, the stakes are high for the Democrats. Wholesale obstruction is a risky strategy. Harry Reid’s obstructive efforts between 2010 and 2014, while it protected Senate Democrats from having to vote on popular conservative legislation, also deprived voters of any reasons to re-elect them. As a result, the Democrats lost Senate seats in 2010 and control of the Senate in 2014.

In 2016, the public’s frustration with Washington elected Donald Trump. Even most Democrats agree with this analysis, so it is remarkable that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has adopted a strategy for 2018 that assumes the electorate will reward them for preventing Trump from getting anything done.

Like Reid’s strategy, it plays to the Democrats’ leftist base, but leaves the senators from states with center-right populations seriously exposed. Indeed, Schumer’s strategy could be catastrophic for his party. Just to hold its current minority position in the upper chamber, the Democrats must re-elect 10 incumbents from states Trump carried in 2016. A net loss of eight Democratic seats in 2018 will allow Republicans to overcome filibusters on legislation and leave the opposition unable to affect the direction of national policy for at least two years.

Unfortunately, the appalling irresponsibility of the current Schumer policy is not getting the attention it deserves—or potentially forcing Democrats to pay any electoral price—because President Trump and his White House staff cannot stop picking fights with the media long enough to focus on the unprecedented opposition they are facing.

Where are the White House strategists—the folks who are supposed to be thinking long-term about how the president can achieve his goals?

Last week’s press conference, as usual, was completely unplanned and unfocused—another opportunity lost. It devolved again into a pointless attack on the media, which is just as childish as Trump himself. If there are any strategists in the White House, they should have had the president open the press conference with a statement about the efforts of Senate Democrats to deprive him of a Cabinet of his choice—comparing it to the treatment of past presidents.

This is something the media couldn’t have ignored. The fact is that whatever the president says has to be reported, and while the media will eventually return to their fascination with Trump’s puffed-up self-regard, the American people will have learned something that they don’t know now—that Senate Democrats are engaged in an unprecedented attack on fundamental democratic processes that have been in place for over 200 years.

If the White House cannot effectively raise this issue—if it cannot counter the current Schumer strategy—Senate Democrats will never be held to account in electoral terms for their obstruction.

The hopes the American people have invested in Donald Trump will be lost. Worse still, because these precedents are never forgotten, Democrats’ unprecedented actions will have set the U.S. government on a self-destructive course for the future.