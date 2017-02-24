Steve & Reince Show; Illinois' Woes; Pence Steps Up; Courting Controversy

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 24, 2017. I’ll resist the temptation to joke about global warming, but I will say that the spring-like weather we’ve been experiencing in Washington -- with a month yet to go in winter -- has been a welcome respite to our cold and bitter politics.

Speaking of which, 214 years ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the new president (Thomas Jefferson) and his secretary of state (James Madison) had been in violation of the law two years earlier when they refused to let outgoing President John Adams’ “midnight judges” take their seats on the federal bench.

This was the first constitutional clash between the judicial and executive branches. As we have been reminded in the early days of the Trump administration, it was hardly the last.

Bannon, Priebus Regale CPAC With Odd-Couple Rapport. Rebecca Berg reviews the pair’s appearance at the conservative confab outside Washington.

Cotton Emerging as Valued Trump Wingman in the Senate. Rebecca reports on the Arkansas senator’s key role.

Justice Eyes Federal Enforcement of Recreational Pot. The White House suggested the U.S. attorney general may begin prosecuting non-medicinal marijuana users. Alexis Simendinger has the story.

ILexit: Time to Pull the Plug on a Failed State. Tom Bevan considers the ways Illinois, his adopted home state, is weighing the country down.

We Should All Thank Vice President Pence. A.B. Stoddard applauds his appearance at a vandalized Jewish cemetery following Trump’s evasive remarks regarding anti-Semitism.

The State of Entrepreneurship in America Today. Tom Bevan’s video interview with Kauffman Foundation CEO Wendy Guillies is here.

What’s Next for Trump’s Unconfirmed Cabinet Picks? Melissa Cruz lays out the schedule.

Can Trump Manufacture New Jobs, or Only Nostalgia? In an op-ed, Scott Paul writes that the steel and automobile industries’ glory days can be resurrected in a new form with the right policies.

The Cost of Trump’s War on the Media. Peter J. Wallison asserts that the president’s skirmishes with the press obscure delaying tactics by Senate Democrats.

Missing the Medicare Forrest for the Obamacare Trees. In RealClearHealth, Yevgeniy Feyman discusses how Medicare needs to be reformed alongside the ACA.

We Need a Compassionate Immigration Policy. Derek McCoy makes his case in RealClearPolicy.

Planned Planethood Exposed. RealClearScience’s Tom Hartsfield offers a light-hearted take on what we call planets and exoplanets.

Spawning a Market for Institutionalized Discontent. RealClearBooks has this excerpt from Neil Gilbert’s “Never Enough,” which examines modern progressivism’s prevalent assumptions.

The Anniversary of America’s First Presidential Impeachment. In RealClearLife, Sean Cunningham revisits Andrew Johnson’s narrow avoidance of an ignominious fate.

The Slow Death of America’s Pastime. In RealClearSports, Tim Joyce laments MLB’s changed intentional walk rule.

On his last day in the White House, John Adams named 42 justices of the peace and 16 new Circuit Court judges -- most of them Federalists -- to the bench. The appointments were certified by Adams’ secretary of state, John Marshall, but because the paperwork didn’t reach the White House before the incoming president took office, Jefferson ruled them invalid.

By the time the complicated legal case reached the Supreme Court, Marshall was its chief justice. Did he recuse himself? No. Did the court decide that Jefferson was right to deny the appointments on a technicality? No. Did the named plaintiff, William Marbury, get his appointment, then? No.

What the Marshall court did was to invalidate the provision of the Judiciary Act of 1789 under which Marbury was suing. The Marshall Court ruled that Congress had superseded its authority by infringing on the Constitution. For good measure, Marshall lectured the president about how all individuals needed the protection of the rule of law -- even against presidents.

What hubris by a judge! What a power grab!

But it stood, and still stands to this day because, whether the Founders spelled it out or not, the doctrine of judicial review is implied by the creation of an independent judiciary. Besides, which other branch could do it?

That said, the Constitution hardly requires presidents to love the Supreme Court justices (even those they appoint), or welcome their meddling in public policy decisions made by Congress and the executive branch. Jefferson certainly couldn’t have appreciated John Marshall’s patronizing reprimand about the rule of law. TJ was on record long after his retirement from public life as thinking that Marshall took the idea of judicial branch review way too far.

In an 1820 letter to longtime ally William Charles Jarvis, Jefferson thanks his friend for sending his memoirs to Monticello, but takes issue with its conclusions regarding Marbury v. Madison.

“I feel an urgency to note what I deem an error in it, the more requiring notice as your opinion is strengthened by that of many others,” Jefferson wrote. “You seem in pages 84 & 148 to consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions: a very dangerous doctrine indeed and one which would place us under the despotism of an Oligarchy.”

Although it’s a far cry, stylistically, from a Donald Trump tweet calling a federal jurist a “so-called judge,” the source of aggrievement is ultimately the same.

“Our judges are as honest as other men, and not more so,” Jefferson added in his letter to Jarvis. “They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privileges of their corps…and their power the more dangerous as they are in office for life, and not responsible, as the other functionaries are, to the elective control.”

