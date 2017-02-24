Can Trump Manufacture New Jobs -- or Only Nostalgia?

There are very few issues that can bring together President Trump and the clamorous opposition at this point. If recent polling is an indicator, a resurgent manufacturing sector is one of them, which has the added benefit of boosting jobs in blue and red states.

But some economists, pointing to long trends toward a service-based economy, automation, and globalization, mock the notion. And many of the rest of us roll our eyes, since we have lost touch with factory work as it has fled overseas.

To be fair, some of the skepticism is warranted, because the way in which Trump characterizes manufacturing invites scrutiny: We’re going to bring it all back. A month into his presidency, his language hasn’t changed. It’s still replete with imagery of the industrial glory days of the 1950s and ’60s, when domestic steel was unrivaled and Detroit was king – misty-eyed nostalgia, impossible to achieve.

But, as the president gathered manufacturing executives at the White House to discuss job creation this week, don’t dismiss the notion that we can and should create new factory jobs, including those in the auto and steel industries.

Donald Trump’s idealization of manufacturing can’t solely be explained away by his bond with working-class voters in the industrial heartland. Whether he realizes this is immaterial; steel and autos are both 21st century American success stories. They’ve survived waves of global disruption, including two recessions, and continue to make and contribute most of their gains directly into the domestic economy.

That’s a story very unlike the tech sector’s, which road the waves of globalization to China, depriving Americans of the opportunity for sustaining jobs. The Economic Policy Institute estimates the U.S. has lost 1.2 million computer and electronics jobs to China alone since 2001.

Consider the American auto industry, which emerged from its near collapse nine years ago to return to profitability, hiring, record sales, new capital investments, and better product quality – all aided by a timely and targeted rescue. Yes, automobiles are made in Asia, Mexico, and Europe, as well as here, but the industry still has a large footprint in the U.S., and it’s coming off a year of record sales.

Or consider domestic steel, which weathered a global financial crisis in the late 1990s and a consequential flood of bankruptcies and layoffs before resurfacing with the aid of a tariff, and in one instance, collaboration between the steelworkers union and the current Commerce secretary-designate, Wilbur Ross, to form a sustainable new company. Steel was pummeled once more in the Great Recession and pulled under in the following years by the rise of state-owned rivals in China. But it's now on its feet, thanks in part, again, to tariffs, but just as much to efficiency gains.

Steel and autos are pillars of economic might in their own right. Autos are the end result of an extensive supply chain that dots America’s industrial map. Steel is literally the physical strength of our nation, found in military applications, construction, and the base material for complex machines.

Decades ago these industries formed the foundation of the arsenal of democracy in World War II. Afterwards, and in tandem with trade unions, they built America’s middle class. And they’ve suffered through – and survived – incredibly lopsided trade deals and the rise of a blatantly mercantilist Chinese economy.

Tomorrow, they stand to be at the cutting edge of technological innovation. Autonomous vehicles, lightweight metals, and a remade American infrastructure will spring from these industries. With policy changes on taxes and trade, and new investments in infrastructure, innovation and the workforce, the potential for workers in these industries is significant.

Honestly, the tech sector could learn a thing or two from autos and steel about how to overcome global competition not by shipping massive jobs overseas, but rather by investing in American production.

That’s precisely where the president says he intends to shift U.S. economic policy. He and many in Congress fervently believes that better trade deals and tax policy will create new auto and steel jobs. On this he’s right, even in the age of increasing industrial automation.

The jobs in these factories and mills won’t resemble those of the 1950s, but they will be there: brilliant minds and hands working alongside brilliant machines.

What will that mean for tech?

It rode the outsourcing wave to China, instead of charting its own course here. It’s time for the tech sector to ride that wave back. If tech titans want to know how to make production work in America, they know where to go: Detroit, Pittsburgh, or anywhere you find a mill or factory. That’s not nostalgia. It’s tomorrow.