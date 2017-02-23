Pressure on GOP; Foxx's Education Role; "First 100 Days"; Lincoln's Stealth Arrival

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 23, 2017. On this date 156 years ago, President-elect Abraham Lincoln arrived, furtively, in Washington, D.C. His train trip from Illinois’ state capital began with fanfare on February 11, 1861, the day before his 52nd birthday. He arrived in the nation’s capital 12 days later in near secrecy.

“To this place, and the kindness of these people, I owe everything,” Lincoln had told the crowd at the Springfield train station. “I now leave with a task before me greater than that which rested upon [George] Washington.”

This was no overstatement, as the subsequent four years would show. But on that day, Lincoln still hoped that the Union could be preserved without the spilling of American blood.

“While some of us may differ in political opinions, still we are all united in one feeling for the Union,” Lincoln said at a stop in the Indiana town of Lafayette. “We all believe in the maintenance of the Union, of every star and every stripe of the glorious flag, and permit me to express the sentiment that upon the union of the states, there shall be between us no difference.”

So it went, through Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and again in Pennsylvania, where the decision was made to cut the trip short and slink into Washington unobtrusively.

I’ll explain why in a moment. First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Amid Backlash, Conservatives Push GOP on Obamacare. Americans for Prosperity and like-minded groups are pressuring lawmakers to uphold their promises to repeal the health law, Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.

Voters Confront Republican Lawmakers at Town Halls. James Arkin has the story after attending two Virginia gatherings.

In Foxx, Trump & DeVos Have a Staunch Education Ally. Chris Beach interviews the North Carolina congresswoman who heads a House committee with oversight of education issues.

The First 100 Days: Episode 5. In RCP’s weekly podcast, James talks with Angel Padilla and Sarah Dohl of Indivisible, a group organizing the protests at congressional town-hall meetings. And Chris Beach talks with Rep. Virginia Foxx.

A Pleasant Day Protesting All Things Trump. Charles Lipson describes what he observed Monday in Chicago.

The Real Nuclear News. In RealClearDefense, Peter Huessy dissects the claims and counterclaims about U.S. vulnerabilities.

New Civics: a Red-Hot Crucible for Radicalizing Academe. In RealClearEducation, Robert Holland argues that the college-level civics curriculum has been taken over by progressives.

Time for Government to Slim Down. In RealClearPolicy, Mark Meuser argues that it’s time to put federal agencies on a strict diet

Business as Usual at the CFPB Is Not Good for Consumers. In RealClearMarkets, Hester Peirce and Vera Soliman call for major changes at the watchdog agency.

Rio's Olympic-Sized Implosion. RCM editor John Tamny asks why all the “shovel-ready” spending didn't trigger an economic boom.

The Fight to Make Football Safer Is 200 Years Old. In RealClearLife, Will Levith has this look back at the long history of concern about the sport’s risks.

* * *

Abraham Lincoln invoked George Washington at the outset of his train trip across the North en route to assume the highest office in the land, and nine days later, on February 20, 1861, he met an American with a connection to the first U.S. president. This encounter took place in New York City where Lincoln was introduced to a nearly 94-year-old Brooklyn resident who’d been a drummer boy in the Continental Army.

The Revolutionary War veteran, Joshua Dewey, was a Lincoln supporter who asserted that he’d voted for every president since George Washington. I’m skeptical of Dewey’s claim -- notwithstanding that it regularly appears in respected Lincoln biographies -- mainly because New York didn’t even have the popular vote when Washington ran for president (he was virtually unopposed). But I suppose such pedantry obscures the charm of the story.

At a subsequent breakfast at the Astor hotel in New York, someone tried to impress Lincoln by pointing out how many millionaires were present. Lincoln responded with a mild a joke, garbled in reports even at the time, that he was a millionaire, too, having received 1.8 million votes. But Lincoln’s share was a minority of the 4.7 million votes cast in a four-man race, and that was the rub, wasn’t it? Abe Lincoln was a minority president. A majority of Americans, not all of them Southerners, felt threatened by his election -- and were venting their anger before he’d been inaugurated, which has a familiar ring to it a century-and-a-half later.

In Philadelphia on the night of February 21, Frederick W. Seward informed the president’s party that his father, New York Sen. William H. Seward, had learned of a credible plot to assassinate Lincoln when his train passed through Baltimore. Reluctantly agreeing with his small security detail, which included detective Allan Pinkerton, Lincoln boarded an 11 p.m. train the following night out of Philly for the nation’s capital where he arrived on the morning of February 23, 1861 in virtual secrecy.

Here in Washington, Lincoln had breakfast with Sen. Seward, sent a telegram to his wife, Mary, informing her that he had arrived, and consented to sit for a portrait with famed photographer Mathew Brady. The tiptoeing nature of his arrival invited scorn, which came in the form of mocking news stories and political cartoons.

“The President-elect was widely ridiculed for his secretive entrance into Washington,” noted Brian Wolly in Smithsonian magazine. “Both newspapers and the general public were worried they had once again elected a weak, indecisive commander-in-chief.”

In a classic understatement, Wolly added, “Fortunately for the Union, the fears were unfounded.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com