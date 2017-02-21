CPAC Shake-Up; Malpractice Reform; Trumpeting New Jobs; Adams' Unsung Heroism

Good morning, it’s Tuesday, February 21, 2017. I trust you had a good Presidents’ Day weekend. Emerging gradually as a celebration of the February birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, the holiday has become something larger: a time to take stock of the 44 individuals who’ve led our country in the past. Something else, too: It’s a day to remember that we don’t always know how to judge presidents, or even former presidents, when they are still among us.

One obvious case in point concerns John Quincy Adams, who on this very date in 1848 had a fatal stroke (he would die two days later) while standing at his desk in the House of Representative. The career of the sixth U.S. president (his father was the second) reminds us why it’s unwise to judge others prematurely or too narrowly.

Barack Obama, for example, is a relatively young man. Yes, he really likes golf, but who knows what future endeavors his restless mind will embrace? As for the current occupant of the Oval Office, let’s just say that few previous presidencies have fully revealed themselves just one month.

* * *

* * *

It’s fitting, during African-American History Month, to recall what John Quincy Adams was doing in the House of Representatives when he was stricken. Adams spent his long congressional career after he left the White House arguing against slavery directly to the Sons of the South who were serving in Congress.

Adams opposed every legislative move to expand slavery, including the annexation of Texas after the Mexican-American War, and championed every parliamentary maneuver designed to abolish it. His greatest fight, and it lasted from 1836 to 1844, was against the notorious “gag rule” in Congress that tabled -- without debate -- any petition critical of slavery.

In Harvard Yard’s towering Memorial Hall is a space in tribute to the 136 Harvard men who died for the Union cause in the Civil War. Debates have cropped up over the years as to whether Harvard students who fought for the Confederacy should also be honored. I am not sympathetic to that argument, but would raise another one: Should John Quincy Adams, Harvard class of 1787, be listed there?

Adams was neither a fallen commander-in-chief like FDR -- whose name is etched in stone with other Harvard veterans at The Memorial Church across the quad -- nor was he a Civil War battlefield hero like Robert Gould Shaw. But Adams dedicated his career, and gave his life, to the cause of ending slavery. He died at age 80 after having loudly voted no to a bill honoring the Mexican-American War. It might be argued that he was the first casualty of the Civil War.

In a wonderful book, “Arguing About Slavery,” author William Lee Miller adds this poignant postscript to Adams’ death: “It is altogether fitting and proper, for the purposes of the inner history and collective memory of the American people, that on the day that Adams fell there was seated, in a not very good seat in the back row of the House chamber, a young Whig congressman from Illinois serving in his first and only term … Abraham Lincoln.”

I would add one more: the most famous passage of Lincoln’s second inaugural address – “with malice toward none; with charity for all” -- was presaged in an 1838 letter Adams wrote to a friend: “In charity to all mankind, bearing no malice or ill will to any human being, and even compassioning those who hold in bondage their fellow men, not knowing what they do.”

So if you think “charity to all” is a sentiment sorely needed in our politics today, you’re not a sap. You’re channeling Lincoln. And John Quincy Adams.

