Red-State Dems; Rating the Presidents; 'Sanctuary Campuses'; a Survivor's Tale

Good morning. It’s Monday, February 20, 2017 -- Presidents’ Day. Carl will return soon from his brief holiday; this is Tom Kavanagh filling in once again.

The weather has been uncharacteristically mild here in the mid-Atlantic, though winter will officially be with us for another month, and surely hasn’t lost its bite. On this date 161 years ago, it sunk its teeth into a storm-battered packet ship crossing the North Atlantic.

Technically, an iceberg struck the initial blow, but for the passengers and crew who made it into lifeboats, snow, frigid gales and high seas did the rest. I’ll have more on this tragedy -- and the toll it may have taken long after the fact -- in a minute.

Maritime news didn’t travel fast back in 1856, and so it was not until a month after the John Rutledge disappeared beneath the waves that word spread of its demise. On March 25, a report of the sinking appeared in The Baltimore Sun under the ominous headline “Terrible Catastrophe at Sea.” Quoting a report in the “N.Y. Courier,” the story told of the Baltimore-built ship’s travails while crossing the Atlantic from Liverpool to New York.

The Titanic disaster was well into the future, but the perils of icebergs were hardly new, especially at a time of year when storms limit visibility amid rough seas. The packet ship Germania, proceeding cautiously through the ’berg field in late February 1856, came to a halt when a small boat was sighted drifting in the water ahead. “A sad spectacle presented itself,” according to the Courier, when the open boat was approached: In it were found “one living man and four dead bodies.” They were all that remained of the 120 passengers -- mostly emigrants from the British Isles -- and 25 crew members who had been aboard the John Rutledge when an iceberg “stove a hole in her bow” a week earlier. Five boats had gone into the water; only this one would be found. In the eight intervening days, meager rations, a broken compass and unrelentingly harsh weather would seal the survivors’ fate, save for Thomas Nye of New Bedford, Mass.

The rescuers came upon an awful scene: Nye, according to the Courier, “sat amid the dead, frozen in his hands and feet, and nearly dead himself from starvation.” A total of 13 people had been in the boat, and as each succumbed to the ordeal, the body was put over the side. By the time the last four died, Nye lacked the strength, or perhaps the will, to do the same.

He was nursed slowly back to health, and his story and that of the John Rutledge would not be shared until the Germania reached port on March 24.

Details on the aftermath are hard to come by, at least for me. But one can’t help but wonder whatever happened to poor Thomas Nye, whom we might call both fortunate (for having survived) and unfortunate (for having endured such unspeakable circumstances). Did he return to the sea? Could he have done so in light of his ordeal? Could anyone?

The first question is best left to those more qualified than I to thoroughly search the public records. But four lines in the March 23, 1882 edition of the New York Times offer a possible hint, and a sad one at that. Datelined “New-Bedford, March 22,” the short item notes that 83-year-old Thomas Nye, “formerly a ship-master and subsequently a merchant, shot and killed himself this afternoon.”

We don’t know if this was the same Thomas Nye. Nor do we know what demons spurred the suicide. The Times report ends: “No cause is assigned for the act.”

But if it was the unsinkable fellow who took his life 26 years after the Rutledge went down, it’s not hard to imagine what had chased him out of this world.

