RCP's Interactive Tool: Do You Live in a Bubble?

“You just don’t get it because you live in a bubble!”

If you’ve been in or near a heated political argument at any time in the last few years, and especially during the 2016 election season, you’ve probably heard this accusation.

A liberal will argue that Donald Trump’s victory is partially explained by racial resentment, and a conservative will fire back that the accuser lives in a cosmopolitan bubble and doesn’t understand the economic frustrations of working-class whites. Conversely, liberals will claim that the conservative lives in a largely white world that’s shielded from the negative effects of anti-crime and immigration policies.

The substance of these arguments varies, but the form is consistent: If some part of your day-to-day life is disconnected from how others in this country live (particularly those who are economically disadvantaged or face discrimination), then you reside and work in a bubble and your perspective is fundamentally blinkered. And if the last few years are any indication, this line of reasoning isn’t leaving our political discourse anytime soon.

That’s why I decided to take an interactive, data-driven look at the idea of bubbles. And I found out that many Americans, if not all, live in various sorts of them.

Interactive Tool -- Everyone Lives in a Bubble

The interactive below is simple: Users enter their ZIP Code and press “submit,” then scroll down to see what kind of bubble they live in. The interactive tracks race, educational attainment by race and income for each ZIP Code Tabulation Area (described below) and compares it to national statistics. The intuition is that ZIP codes capture important information about your daily surroundings -- the type of people you would bump into on, say, a trip to the grocery store -- and by comparing your area to national numbers you can get a sense of the type of bubble you might live in.

For example, I grew up in Parkersburg, W.Va. -- a small town right on the border with Ohio. Household income levels, and the rate of college education, among whites are below national averages, and the area is almost entirely white. In that way, my hometown is arguably a racial but not an economic bubble. There aren’t many non-whites in Parkersburg, but there is a large number of working-class whites with average or below average household incomes. And my current neighborhood, Columbia Heights in Washington, D.C., is a different kind of bubble. It’s racially diverse, but the rate of college education is significantly higher than the national average.

A few quick notes before diving fully into the interactive: It uses data from U.S. Census ZIP Code tabulation areas (ZCTAs) rather than exact ZIP Codes. The latter were created by the U.S. Postal Service to speed up mail delivery, so there are no official geographic boundaries or demographic statistics associated with them. That’s why the Census tracks ZCTAs. ZCTA boundaries correspond reasonably well (but not perfectly) to actual ZIP Codes, and the census keeps track of demographic and economic statistics in each ZCTA.

There are errors associated with these estimates (if there’s a tiny minority population in some ZCTA, it’s hard to accurately measure their education level), so these measurements should be taken with a grain of salt. It’s also worth noting that some ZIP Codes don’t have a corresponding ZCTA. I used UDS Mapper’s ZIP to ZCTA Crosswalk to fill in some of the gaps, but there still might be a few missing data points. Additionally, the census didn’t have enough data to calculate every statistic for each ZCTA. When that’s the case, the interactive turns the appropriate parts of the graphic translucent. Finally, the red dot that appears on the map gives a sense of the location you inputted, not the shape or size of your ZIP Code.

In light of these limitations, the best way to use the interactive is to try your ZIP Code as well as a few nearby ones. Varying the code will provide a more accurate picture of the type of bubble you live in.

Nobody Lives in Perfect Diversity

The data here show that almost no American lives in an area that perfectly captures the diversity of the United States. Even if someone were to live in an area that precisely matched the national average in racial composition, education rates and income, their community would likely still differ from the average in key ways. For example, the interactive doesn’t pick up on the religious differences between a rural, white Southern Baptist and an Irish ex-Catholic from Boston. And a perfectly racially representative ZCTA in the Southwestern U.S. might be more densely populated than the rest of the country, or it might fail to reflect the multitude of cultures that exist within and across different racial and ethnic groups.

Moreover, even if someone were to live in a perfectly representative part of the country, there’s no guarantee he or she would interact with every part of her community. People often fill their social circles with people like themselves. So it would be difficult for any one person (unless they had time and money to travel broadly or carefully managed their social life) not to live in some sort of bubble.

In other words, the data suggest that whenever someone says, “You live in a bubble!,” they’re probably, in some meaningful sense, correct. And while it’s inexcusable (and politically detrimental) for elected leaders to be out of touch with their often varied constituents, it’s important to remember the majority of Americans are out of touch with at least one other fundamental part of American life. And realizing that everyone’s perspective is blinkered in some way might be good for political discourse in this increasingly polarized age.