Feisty Trump; GOP Agenda Slows; 'Bubble' Interactive; Princess Alice

Carl is taking a few well-deserved days off; this is Tom Kavanagh filling in. There's no shortage of news in Washington, but one dispatch tied to America's past has surely grabbed Carl's attention today: C-SPAN's newly released presidential rankings, as determined by a poll of historians.

Lincoln, Washington, FDR and Teddy Roosevelt hold the tops spots, as they did in 2009, the last time the public affairs channel conducted this survey. (There has been change, however, as Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan moved up, and Barack Obama debuted at No. 12.)

TR is on my mind this morning for another reason: 111 years ago today he escorted his oldest daughter down the aisle in the East Room of the White House. Trailed by an 18-foot-long train, Alice Lee Roosevelt wed Nicholas Longworth. It was a grand affair, described by historian Doug Wead as “the greatest, most spectacular social event in American history” -- which is saying something. The marriage itself would be somewhat less successful.

TR is on my mind this morning for another reason: 111 years ago today he escorted his oldest daughter down the aisle in the East Room of the White House.

Life did not start out well for “Princess Alice,” as she would later be dubbed by the White House press corps. Two days after her birth in 1884, both her mother and her maternal grandmother died. Raised by an aunt until her father remarried in 1886, Alice had a chilly relationship with her stepmother.

Just 17 when TR became president, she was clearly cut from the same cloth. Outspoken and strong-willed, Alice smoked unapologetically, placed bets with a bookie, and flouted other social conventions. Perhaps worried by the press attention she attracted, the president sent Alice on a government junket to the Far East. But there was one consequence he may not have foreseen: Among those on board was the Ohio congressman who would become Alice’s husband (and eventually the speaker of the House of Representatives -- and namesake of the House office building).

It was not a match made in Heaven. Nicholas Longworth was 14 years older than his wife, a drinker and a philanderer; although the marriage lasted until his death in 1931, both spouses had their dalliances. (At 41, Alice gave birth to her only child, a daughter whose father is widely believed to have been a senator from Idaho.)

An isolationist often at odds with her cousin FDR, Alice did not hold her tongue on the issues that piqued her interest. She lived to be 96, and so that list of complaints was long. But we remember Alice more for her sharp wit than her politics. She famously said that Calvin Coolidge looked “as if he’d been weaned on a pickle” (though she likely heard the expression from her dentist, a biographer tells us). “I’ve always believed in the adage that the secret of eternal youth is arrested development” is another of her oft-cited quotes.

But the one she had embroidered on a pillow is most likely to live on. It instructed visitors to her Dupont Circle home: “If you haven’t got anything nice to say about anyone, come and sit here by me.”

Age may have softened that sassiness, but time didn’t erase it. As she told the Washington Post’s Sally Quinn on the eve of her 90th birthday: “I have an appetite for being entertained. Isn’t it strange how that upsets people?”

Happy anniversary, Alice!