Two-State Policy; Town-Hall Hell; DNC Chairmanship; Henry Adams' Insights

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 16, 2017. I don’t have time for a long letter this morning,

as I have a plane to catch, but I’d point out that Henry Adams was born on this date in 1838. Adams is listed in texts on U.S. civics as a “historian and writer,” which hardly explains why he was so famous in his day. The reason is that he discussed politics in American public life with uncommon wit and insight.

I'll provide a few examples in a moment.

* * *

Trump Retreats From Two-State Policy in Middle East. Alexis Simendinger reports on yesterday’s joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu.

There’s No Escape From the GOP’s Town-Hall Hell. A.B. Stoddard writes that Republicans need to meet their critics head-on.

Democrats Prepare to Pick a DNC Chair. The fractured party meets in Atlanta later this month to choose a leader and a path. Caitlin Huey-Burns has this update on the jockeying for position.

The First 100 Days: Episode 4. Caitlin interviews two candidates to lead the DNC, and RealClearDefense editor David Craig talks to two officials from the Center for a New American Security, in this installment of RCP’s weekly podcast.

Advice and Dissent. Windsor Mann accuses Senate Democrats of hypocrisy in obstructing President Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

What Truly Makes a Terrorist? Amid the controversy over Trump’s immigration ban, David Benson plumbs this question in RealClearWorld.

High Risk Pools Solve the Pre-existing Condition Problem. In RealClearHealth, Merrill Matthews and Mark Litow point to Wisconsin’s plan as a model for the GOP.

Race and Rising Violent Crime. In RealClearPolicy, Robert Cherry spotlights data that undercuts the claim that joblessness is the primary cause of rising violent crime.

Increasing Taxes on Alaska's Oil Industry Could End Badly. Robert Dillon argues that the state's large deficit is no justification for killing Alaska’s golden goose.

New Opportunities to Help Students, Workers and Job Creators. In RealClearEducation, Rep. Virginia Foxx, the new chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, lays out the GOP agenda.

Why America Needs Muslim Superhero Kamala Khan. In RealClearReligion, Katie Logan asserts that the Marvel comic book character’s significance extends beyond symbolism.

* * *

“Politics, as a practice,” wrote Henry Adams, “whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds.”

He wrote that in 1907, and I can’t decide if it’s depressing or reassuring to realize how salient that observation remains in today’s political environment. The same year, in a book called “The Education of Henry Adams,” he wrote about fake news, albeit more eloquently. “Practical politics consists in ignoring facts,” he said.

Here are three more of my favorite Adams quotes:

--“A friend in power is a friend lost.”

--“The progress of evolution from President Washington to President Grant was alone evidence enough to upset Darwin.”

--“A teacher effects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.”

