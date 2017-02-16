Democrats Prepare to Pick a DNC Chair

More than three months after a presidential election that sent shockwaves through their party, Democrats are finally getting ready to settle on a new leader.

On Feb. 25, over 400 members of the Democratic National Committee, the party's official apparatus, will gather at a hotel in Atlanta to select their new chair. The contest for the position has served as a soul-searching exercise for the party, as it continues to grapple with lost voters and its new minority status in Washington and around the country.

But in the intervening months, the party's liberal base has started to form its own movement, without direction from the establishment. The inauguration of Donald Trump sparked a drumbeat of protests around the country, and newly formed groups are mobilizing constituents to engage lawmakers at town halls and in district and congressional offices.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has galvanized the party nearly on her own, thanks to a scolding from Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week that the resistance movement turned into a new campaign slogan.

Democrats haven't waited for the new DNC chairman to help them get organized. Trump has energized them in a way the party's top stars—including former President Barack Obama—couldn't in 2016. And they are already claiming results. On Wednesday, Andrew Puzder, the president's nominee for labor secretary, withdrew after facing criticisms over his practices as a company CEO, his hiring of an undocumented worker in his home, and domestic abuse allegations from nearly 30 years ago. Republicans are responsible for Puzder's fall, as several voiced concern about him and urged the president to withdraw his nomination. The GOP could have confirmed him without any Democratic support. Nonetheless, Democrats are trying to claim credit and are gleeful at the continued chaos in the Trump administration.

Now, those vying to lead the party are trying to keep up with this newly activated base. But the position will be determined not by activists but by the 447-member committee that makes up the official party. Candidates have been traveling around the country and participating in four DNC-sponsored public regional forums to secure commitments from members, who will vote on their selection at the party's winter meeting two Saturdays from now. The winner will need 224 votes.

The apparent frontrunners represent something of a proxy campaign between the Obama coalition in the form of former Labor Secretary Tom Perez and the newer Bernie Sanders wing of the party, represented by Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison. Meanwhile, a fresh-faced Midwestern mayor, Peter Buttigieg, is making headway in calling for a new voice to lead the party in its rebuilding.

"People have been shocked into a new level of involvement," Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., told RCP. "In many ways, those of us in the political world are racing to catch up."

The energy is coming from "the bottom up, with the organizers and individuals who create these organic movements and actions, and I think that's a very healthy thing for our democracy."

Perez has secured endorsements from former Vice President Joe Biden and former Attorney General Eric Holder, while Ellison is backed by Sanders, Warren, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and top union groups. Buttigieg received the backing of Martin O'Malley, a onetime head of the Democratic Governors Association and a former mayor himself (as well as governor of Maryland).

South Carolina Party Chair Jaime Harrison and New Hampshire Party Chair Ray Buckley are also in contention. The other candidates include Democratic strategist Jehmu Greene and the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party, Sally Boynton Brown.

The candidates in the running have been largely unified on their prognoses, calling for a 50-state strategy, cultivating a grassroots donor base, and prioritizing local-level organizing. The way in which the party has seen its ranks decimated in national and local offices across the country over the past eight years has not been lost on the candidates.

Harrison said the Democratic Party has to compete for local offices in red states. "Republicans don't just say because it's a blue state we can't win," Harrison told RCP, referring to GOP governors in states like Maryland and New Jersey. "This is now a national competition in every state, and we can't cede any ground or territories to Republicans."

The 2016 election loss to Trump looms large, to be sure, and candidates have argued for more on-the-ground involvement in state parties to cultivate a broader voter base and a bench of candidates. Candidates have argued that the party shouldn't have to choose between focusing on winning back voters in the Rust Belt and seeking electoral success through increasingly diverse states in the Sun Belt.

"The Democratic Party needs to get back to basics," Perez said in an interview with RCP. "We've got to make a very clear statement that we're not simply the party that elects presidents. ... Our function is to make sure we have robust parties everywhere so we can help Democrats up and down the ballot, from the school board to the presidency."

But the contentious Democratic primary between Hillary Clinton and Sanders has also hovered over the race, as many in the party still contend the committee displayed favoritism toward Clinton and structured the debates to help her.

There is also a debate about how to embrace the new resistance movement in a way that capitalizes on the party angst toward Trump but doesn't lose sight of a broader communications strategy.

"There was a major mistake in assuming the fact that Donald Trump swears and acts inappropriately and is generally an offensive person -- people understood that," Buckley told RCP, referring to the 2016 campaign. "What people wanted to hear was Hillary Clinton's plans."