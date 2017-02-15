Security Concerns; Pressures on the GOP; Vets Step Up; Taking a Bullet for FDR

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 15, 2017. At the end of this week, C-SPAN will reveal its rankings of presidents from the channel’s third survey of historians and presidential scholars. I’ve not seen the list, but eight years ago when C-SPAN last released its findings, the top three U.S. chief executives were Abe Lincoln, George Washington, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, in that order. I’d be surprised if there’s any change there, although the jockeying below the Big Three often makes for stimulating conversation.

Anton “Tony” Cermak was a Czech immigrant who got his start in Chicago’s entrepreneurial turn-of-the-century economy selling firewood out of a horse-drawn wagon. He graduated to local politics and bootlegging, rising through the ranks as a court bailiff, alderman, and president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners before being elected mayor in 1931. Cermak consolidated power in that city for the Democratic Party partly by dispensing real estate favors and winking at Prohibition.

At fate would have it, another immigrant was in a Miami crowd on this date in 1933. His name was a Giuseppe Zangara. Born in Calabria, Zangara had fought in the Italian Army in World War I and moved in the 1920s to New Jersey. An out-of-work bricklayer who suffered from chronic abdominal pain, he’d descended into depression and madness, and fancied himself an anarchist striking a blow for the poor. He bought a pistol at a pawn shop and decided to murder the incoming U.S. president with it.

At 5-feet tall, Zangara had trouble seeing over the crowd assembled to hear FDR speak, so he climbed on a folding metal chair to take aim. Roosevelt’s life might have been saved by a quick-thinking Miami housewife named Lillian Cross, who shoved Zangara’s arm upward as he began to fire. Although Roosevelt was unhurt, five people were hit.

The mortally wounded Cermak was rushed to the hospital in FDR’s own car, with the president holding his arm and telling him not to speak. During the ride to the hospital, Cermak is alleged to have uttered the famous line that is on his tombstone: “I am glad it was me instead of you.”

The quote was reported by the Chicago Tribune, and some FDR biographers assumed it to be apocryphal. For one thing, the Trib never attributed the report of the quote to anyone. My own problem with it is this: What self-respecting Windy City Democrat ever believed the presidency to be a superior job to mayor of Chicago?

As for Zangara, he swiftly pled guilty, was given the death penalty, and met his fate in the Florida electric chair on March 20, 1933 after only 10 days on Death Row. That’s right: He was executed two weeks and two days after Roosevelt’s inauguration.

