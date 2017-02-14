Judge Gorsuch Is the Right Justice for America

Ever since President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, one question has weighed on the mind of each U.S. senator: Is Judge Gorsuch the right justice for America?

In the months to come, the Senate will consider this question carefully, as it should. A Supreme Court nomination, if handled improperly, can devolve into a partisan free-for-all, causing lasting damage to our institutions of government. That’s why last year the Senate leadership chose to wait for the dust of the election season to settle before considering a nominee to fill the Scalia vacancy. Our reasoning was simple: Plunging into a divisive confirmation fight in the heat of the most politically charged presidential campaign in recent memory would do more harm than good to the judiciary, the Senate, and the country.

With the din of the election behind us, the Senate can now offer its advice and consent without the distraction and distortion of a presidential campaign. So the question now before the chamber is whether Judge Gorsuch is qualified—by legal experience and judicial philosophy—to serve on the Supreme Court.

In answering this question, we need look no further than Judge Gorsuch’s record. His legal experience is well documented and widely acknowledged. Judge Gorsuch clerked for two Supreme Court justices, spent a decade in private practice, and then served in the top ranks of the Department of Justice. His qualifications for the U.S. Court of Appeals were so obvious that the Senate confirmed him in 2006 by voice vote. Confirming a judge to such a high position without a roll call vote is a rare exception that typically occurs only for nominees with superior legal experience.

Judge Gorsuch’s credentials are indisputable, but his judicial philosophy is what truly sets him apart. He understands that a judge’s proper role is to say what the law is—not what he wants it to be. This impartial approach stands in stark contrast to the more political approach embraced by many on the bench today. An impartial judge interprets statutes and the Constitution to mean what they already mean, while the political judge interprets them to mean what he wants them to mean. When an impartial judge applies the law, he deliberately excludes his personal views about how a decision will affect other parties, groups, or issues.

Judge Gorsuch takes the impartial approach, as he has made abundantly clear during his 10 years on the federal bench. Just last year, for example, the 10th Circuit, on which Judge Gorsuch currently sits, had to decide whether the Constitution somehow creates an unwritten right to sue the government for its conduct. Agreeing that the court should resist inventing such a right, Judge Gorsuch wrote: “Ours is the job of interpreting the Constitution. And that document isn’t some inkblot on which litigants may project their hopes and dreams … but a carefully drafted text judges are charged with applying according to its original public meaning.”

In a lecture paying tribute to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Judge Gorsuch also said that “judges should be in the business of declaring what the law is using the traditional methods of interpretation, rather than pronouncing the law as they might wish it to be in light of their own political views, always with an eye on the outcome.”

In this same speech, Judge Gorsuch asserted that the task of a judge is to interpret and apply the law rather than, as he put it, “to amend or revise the law in some novel way.” Judges, he said, must “assiduously seek to avoid the temptation to secure results they prefer.” In Judge Gorsuch’s view, what the law demands takes precedence over the judge’s own policy preferences.

Judge Gorsuch subscribes to a philosophy of restraint that aligns perfectly with our Founders’ vision of the judicial branch. Any observer who claims that Judge Gorsuch’s approach is outside the mainstream is either playing politics or ignoring the Constitution.

Judge Gorsuch’s record is above reproach. He is an impartial judge who will honor the separation of powers and uphold the Constitution. For these reasons, Judge Gorsuch is exactly the kind of justice America needs.