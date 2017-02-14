Flynn Is Out; Hatch on Gorsuch; Health Care Subsidies; Valentine's Day Origins

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, February 14, 2017 -- a little more than a century after the Hallmark Co. in Kansas City began mass-producing Valentine’s Day cards.

So is that how this holiday was invented? Well, no, not hardly. Its origins trace back to ancient Rome, and bloody origins they are. Many centuries later, after being melded with another pagan anniversary, it was popularized by Geoffrey Chaucer, and later by William Shakespeare. This was long before J.C. Hall disembarked from the train station in Kansas City in 1910 armed with a vision and two shoeboxes of greeting cards.

I'll have more on the history of Valentine's Day in a moment.

Tomorrow is Saint Valentine’s day

All in the morning betime,

And I a maid at your window,

To be your Valentine.

That is the song sung by Ophelia in Act 4 of “Hamlet,” written circa 1600. But this idea was not originally Shakespeare’s. The first written record associating Valentine’s Day with romantic love came more than two centuries earlier in a poem by Chaucer, who penned “The Parlement of Foules” (“Parliament of Fowls”) in 1381 or 1382.

Here is a translation of the relevant verse:

For this was on Saint Valentine’s day,

When every fowl comes there his mate to take,

Of every species that men know, I say,

And then so huge a crowd did they make,

That earth and sea, and tree, and every lake

Was so full, that there was scarcely space

For me to stand, so full was all the place.

It is counterintuitive, but we know much more about the earlier poet (Chaucer) than the later one (Shakespeare).

We know that Chaucer spoke Latin and French, was versed in the classics, and that his father was a London vintner who had ambitions for his son. We know that these parental ambitions were realized: Geoffrey Chaucer became a soldier who was once captured by the French, a diplomat who traveled to Spain and Italy, a customs official, a clerk entrusted with building and maintenance of several royal residences, and a forestry official.

Oh, and in his spare time, he managed to become a famous and enduring poet and author and to save the English language. If you’d like to know more, esteemed Chaucer scholar Christopher Cannon (my first cousin) has produced the definitive work on his contribution to the English-speaking world.

The main problem with giving Chaucer credit for Valentine’s Day, however, is that it probably wasn’t February 14 he was talking about. For one thing, “The Parliament of Fowls” was a patron poem that honors the wooing and wedding of Richard II to Anne of Bohemia. And it is believed that they married in May. And not to put too fine a point on it, but birds don’t typically mate in England in mid-February.

But people do, and that was what interested Shakespeare, not the pre-Christian pairing rituals of Rome or martyred Catholic saints. The Bard was writing about love.

