Assailing Judges; Grassroots Wave; Defending Manchin; 1935's "Trial of the Century"

Good morning. It’s Monday, February 13, 2017. Eighty-two years ago on this date, the “Trial of the Century” ended with the conviction of Bruno Richard Hauptmann on charges of kidnapping and killing the infant son of aviator Charles Lindbergh and his wife, Anne Morrow Lindbergh. The media landscape then lacked Twitter, Facebook, online news outlets, cable (or even television) -- but Americans had no trouble following this shocking case.

The jury’s verdict in the Hauptmann trial and the defendant’s death sentence were trumpeted by radio broadcasters and newsboys hawking daily papers. The New York Times’ headline of the case was spread across two decks atop its front page. H.L. Mencken called the trial the “greatest story since the Resurrection.” Some 700 reporters and celebrities descended on Flemington, N.J., for the six-week trial, among them Walter Winchell, Arthur Brisbane, and Damon Runyon. Jack Benny, was there, too, and remarked after the withering cross-examination of Hauptmann, “What Bruno needs is a second act.”

He didn’t get one -- Hauptmann was executed by the state of New Jersey the following year -- but nagging doubts about this case linger to this day. I’ll have a further world on his trial, which I wrote about in this space previously, in a moment.

First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Presidents v. the Judiciary. In a column, I remind readers that Donald Trump’s antagonism toward judges is hardly new in U.S. history.

Democrats Hope to Ride Grassroots’ Anti-Trump Wave Till 2018. James Arkin has the story.

The Left Should Leave Joe Manchin Alone. Bill Scher advises Democrats not to turn on the senator for supporting Jeff Sessions, as Manchin’s survival in the upper chamber may be key to resisting Trump policies down the road.

A Victory in the Battle to Open Presidential Elections. Peter Ackerman and Alexandra Shapiro of Level the Playing Field hail a judge’s ruling that may end the Republican-Democratic debate duopoly.

Trump May Sign Replacement Immigration Order. The president believes a new, modified order could pass judicial muster, Alexis Simendinger reports.

DeVos Will Restore the Department of Education to Its Original Purpose. Nat Malkus explains in RealClearEducation.

China: Competitor or Adversary? In RealClearDefense, Brenton Ramsey asserts that China’s heavy investment in its Navy can only be to challenge U.S. interests in East Asia and around the world.

Soda Taxes: Regressive and Unnecessary. In RealClearPolicy, Thomas A. Hemphill argues that market forces and consumer tastes are pushing soda companies to diversify their products.

A Renewal of the Supersonic Age. RealClearFuture editor Rob Tracinski interviews Blake Scholl, the CEO of a supersonic flight start-up.

Six Plants and Animals Threatened by Pseudoscience. Ross Pomeroy details the plights of species being driven extinct by pseudoscientific belief.

* * *

By the time of his 1935 trial, German immigrant Bruno Richard Hauptmann was more than a pariah. He became the repository for every fear Americans had in a nation beset by high crime rates and frightening international headlines.

“Baby killer!” bystanders shouted as Hauptmann was transported from the jail to the courtroom. New Jersey Attorney General David T. Wilentz described him to the jury as “public enemy number one of this world” and “the lowest animal in the animal kingdom.” Few Americans disagreed.

One of them, though, was Hauptmann’s wife Anna, who spent six decades trying to clear her husband’s name, and who went to her grave in 1994 still proclaiming his innocence and still recoiling from the insults hurled her way at the trial in Flemington. Another person who doubted Hauptmann’s guilt -- or, more precisely, doubted he was the kidnapping’s mastermind -- was New Jersey Gov. Harold G. Hoffman, the lone vote for clemency among the state’s Board of Pardons.

The case against Hauptmann was circumstantial. No one saw him in little Charlie Lindbergh’s nursery, his fingerprints were not found there, no accomplice ever fingered him, no one could connect him with the Lindbergh family at all. Certainly, Richard Hauptmann, as he was called by his family and friends, never confessed to the crime.

But neither could Hauptmann ever satisfactorily explain how thousands of dollars of the Lindbergh ransom money was found in his possession. Hauptmann claimed that a friend named Isidor Fisch had left it in his belongings before sailing to Germany, where he died. No part of this story could be verified and neither his alibi witness, nor his wife, was believed by the jury.

In time, other monsters, not excluding Adolf Hitler, would take Hauptmann’s place in the public imagination. Other “trials of the century” would flood the airwaves and intrigue journalists and their public. Time, too, brought revisionists. Several books and a couple of movies would champion Hauptmann’s innocence. Other authors would reaffirm his guilt.

If key factual questions of the past are not always knowable, however, timeless lessons can be gleaned nonetheless.

Even now, more evidence damns Richard Hauptmann than exonerates him. Yet, that trial was a circus. The authorities were probably framing a guilty man, but the shoddy police work, anti-German animus, and perjured testimony in this case tainted that conviction, and they serve as an eternal reminder that the Framers’ concept about being innocent until proven guilty is not a legal nicety. It is a bedrock principle of democracy on which our freedoms rest.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com