White House Pay Rates; Dodging Tweets; Third Party Prospects; Liberated Lou

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 10, 2017. Yesterday, when I wrote about Abe Lincoln and Walt Whitman, a friend in the public affairs programming end of cable television suggested that in the run-up to Presidents’ Day, I keep highlighting notable dates in the history of the presidency. It’s a good idea, so on this day let me mention that on February 10, 1899, two young Stanford grads were married in Monterey, California.

The bride was Lou Henry, a natural athlete, avid outdoorswoman, academic star fluent in several languages and a person whose deep religious faith translated into a lifetime of helping others.

The groom was an Iowa farm boy, a Quaker, who had been orphaned at age 9. “Bert,” as the family called him, was not a natural student (unlike his new wife): He owed his academic success to hard work. Hoover had gravitated toward California, where a new college was opening, but had failed his entrance exams and was admitted in the autumn of 1891 -- Stanford’s inaugural year -- after spending the summer in Palo Alto being tutored.

I’ll have a further world on Lou and Herbert Hoover in a moment.

Lou Henry’s father had evidently wanted a son, but aside from that unorthodox first name for a female, no one in the family ever let gender -- or anything else -- slow them down. Charles Henry took his daughter hunting and fishing in the woods and fields of Iowa, and she learned to skate and sled on the frozen Cedar River. When Lou was 11, her family moved to California where she instantly took to the West. She organized pickup baseball games on vacant fields, became an expert horsewoman who eschewed a sidesaddle riding style, collected reptiles as pets, and starred as Joan of Arc in the school play. At 14, she wrote two school essays: “Universal Suffrage” and “The Independent Girl.”

Lou had intended to be a schoolteacher and she earned a teaching certificate at San Jose State, but ended up at Stanford, where she was the school’s first female geology major, and perhaps the first at any university in this country. It also was where she met her future husband. Their honeymoon was in China, where he had accepted a job and where she set a precedent as being prepared for action.

Lou Hoover immersed herself in Chinese art, history, and culture. She learned the language -- her fifth besides English -- faster and more thoroughly than Bert and manned the barricades with him when the Boxer Rebellion broke out. Their house was riddled with bullets, but Herbert Hoover and his wife were unhurt. The forbidding history of the 20th century seemed to attach itself to this couple: At their next posting in London, World War I broke out. Mrs. Hoover joined her husband in organizing war relief efforts credited with saving hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of Europeans from starvation.

As first lady, Lou Hoover was considered demanding by the White House staff and aloof by the journalists who covered the place. But if she pushed the staff and wouldn’t give interviews it was because she had a vision for her job, and a plan. Mrs. Hoover was the first wife of a president to address the nation via the radio. She undertook a public speaking schedule of her own. And she quietly -- and sometimes not-so-quietly -- asserted the values she’d laid out in “The Independent Girl.”

Without fanfare, Lou Hoover also put a stop to the antediluvian custom of not inviting pregnant women to White House social occasions. In another act of courtesy that did not go down so easily, she invited Jessie DePriest, the African-American woman married to black Rep. Oscar DePriest, to a White House tea for congressional wives.

This simple gesture brought fierce reaction from Southern segregationists. Newspapers in the South howled. Sen. Thaddeus H. Caraway of Arkansas had an account of the event read into the Congressional Record in protest. The first lady stood accused of “defiling” the White House. Actually, Lou Hoover had done just the opposite: She had done the old mansion proud.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com