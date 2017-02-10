Tweeting Trump May Create More Obstacles for Gorsuch

President Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court might have navigated the first public minefield on his path to winning Senate confirmation, but more tests likely lie ahead for Judge Neil Gorsuch as the legal fight intensifies over the president’s controversial immigration executive order — and as Trump tweets along.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday to continue blocking the president’s order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, which the administration says pose a terrorism threat. The decision likely sets up an eventual Supreme Court battle about the stay, in addition to a longer legal process to determine whether the order was constitutional in the first place.

Breaking with tradition, Trump has offered a running commentary on the drama playing out — including, earlier this week, personal attacks on the judge who originally halted his order nationwide. In one tweet, Trump labeled him a “so-called judge”; in another, he flatly stated that the courts would bear the blame in the event of a terrorist attack.

“If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Politics!”

In a meeting with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal this week, Gorsuch responded that such rhetoric targeting the judiciary is “demoralizing” and “disheartening.”

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who has shepherded Gorsuch through meetings with senators, said in a statement that Gorsuch “was not referring to any specific case” when he made his comments, although he “emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary” generally and said “that he finds any criticism of a judge's integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.”

But Gorsuch’s comments were widely interpreted as a deliberate break from Trump -- and, quite possibly, an attempt to appease potential critics in the Senate.

“Frankly, I think everybody in this body ought to be celebrating the nomination of a guy who’s out there affirming three separate-but-equal branches and the independence of the judiciary,” Republican Sen. Ben Sasse said on the Senate floor Thursday.

Gorsuch is hardly the first nominee of this White House to veer from the president’s messaging while meeting lawmakers on the Hill. Trump’s Cabinet nominees have faced their own awkward moments, and have distanced themselves from the president on hallmark policies regarding Russia, NATO, trade and more. But Trump insisted he was fine with those differences of opinion, telling reporters last month, “I want them all to be themselves.”

So far, Trump is extending Gorsuch the same courtesy. His White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, pointed to those other public breaks as a template for how Trump would view Gorsuch’s remarks.

“There is nothing here that is negative, insofar as the judge is free to speak his mind,” Conway told Fox News on Thursday evening, adding that Trump “has full confidence” in Gorsuch as his Supreme Court pick.

Earlier Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer echoed that the president “has no regrets” regarding his pick.

If the president stood by his nominee, Democrats were more suspicious of Gorsuch’s comments, with some warning they did not go far enough. Others wondered if the drama was a deliberate set-up to establish Gorsuch's credentials as a check on the executive branch.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, isn’t one of them. “People say, ‘Well, you think that was all a ploy?’ I don’t think so. I think that that’s really who he is,” Manchin told the Wall Street Journal. “It makes you basically think that he will be independent enough to do what he says he’s going to do.”

Brian Fallon, a former campaign spokesman for Hillary Clinton and now a senior adviser to the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA, said the decision by Gorsuch to distance himself from the president’s remarks was, strategically, a “no-brainer.”

“The confirmation team clearly viewed this opportunity as low-hanging fruit, giving Gorsuch a way to project distance from Trump on something that was very low stakes,” Fallon said. “They clearly wanted this leaked, which is why Gorsuch apparently urged Sen. Blumenthal, unprompted, to discuss it publicly.”

More telling, Fallon suggested, would be to know whether Gorsuch thinks the president’s executive order should have been reviewed in the first place; the government argued to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that its “authority to suspend the admission of any class of aliens” was “unreviewable.”

“Democrats should press [Gorsuch] on matters like that,” Fallon added, “not take a victory lap over some comments that Gorsuch would have had to make at his confirmation hearing anyway.”

Gorsuch might well face more uncomfortable questions in advance of his Senate hearings -- with the president apparently resolved to continue his legal commentary via Twitter.

“Of course he will,” Spicer scoffed Thursday. “The president’s going to speak his mind.”