Warren's Reprimand; Messaging War; Trump and Judges; Whitman and Lincoln

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 9, 2017. One hundred and twenty-nine years ago today, Walt Whitman experienced that awful feeling feared by all writers: His publisher had used the wrong version of his work. “Somehow you have got a couple of bad perversions in ‘O Captain,’” Whitman wrote to the publishers of The Riverside Literature Series. “I send you a corrected sheet.”

The “somehow” is no real mystery. The editors at Riverside had inadvertently used an earlier version of Whitman’s classic. Whitman was always revising his poems in “Leaves of Grass” and other works, sometimes years after they’d originally been released.

The poem referenced here, of course, was “O Captain! My Captain!” a response to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. By February 9, 1888, when he wrote to his publisher, Whitman had changed “Leaves you not the little spot” to the more evocative “O the bleeding drops of red.”

You can see that and other changes here, courtesy of the Library of Congress. In that poem, as in “When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom’d,” another ode to the martyred president, Whitman’s voice is different than in his other works. His focus is altered. Whitman looking outward, instead of inward. He’s writing about Lincoln, not himself.

I’ll have a further world on the connection between the poet and the president in a moment.

First, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news stories, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

* * *

Warren Rallies Dems Against Trump, But to What End? Caitlin Huey-Burns explores whether the Massachusetts senator is really helping her party.

In Messaging War, House Dems Face Goliath in Trump. At their annual retreat, lawmakers discussed how to combat the new president. James has the story.

Trump: Judges Biased if His Order Is Blocked. Alexis Simendinger has the details.

GOP Point Man on Obamacare, Taxes Remains Confident. James interviewed Rep. Kevin Brady about the Ways and Means chairman’s goals. His comments are also included in this week’s “First 100 Days” podcast.

Heitkamp Balances Politics With N.D. Pipeline Drama. The Democratic senator has managed to stay above the fray created by the Dakota Access controversy, Bill Murray reports.

Don’t Drain the Swamp. Use It. RealClearPolicy, Andy Smarick and Kelsey Hamilton maintain that the new administration would be well served by tapping not just loyalists but those with public-sector experience.

Why Is It So Hard for Republicans to Replace Obamacare? In RealClearHealth, Alice M. Rivlin analyzes the hurdles Republicans face within and outside of their own party.

Safe Zones Are a Needed Option. In RealClearDefense, Harvey M. Sapolsky explains why well-operated refugee camps could help solve the Syrian crisis.

U2 and the Cold War That Nearly Turned Hot. In RealClearHistory, Samuel Chi reprises his look at the Gary Powers spy plane fiasco.

* * *

It seems unusual in today’s glad-handing culture, but although Walt Whitman was a supporter of Abraham Lincoln’s and lived in Washington, D.C., during the Civil War, he never spoke to the president in person. Aware of the other’s presence in the wartime capital, the two men saw each other in crowds, usually as Lincoln rode around the city, but were never actually introduced.

“I see the President almost every day,” Whitman wrote in the summer of 1863. “We have got so that we exchange bows, and very cordial ones.” On one occasion, Whitman noted, Lincoln gave Whitman a long friendly stare. “He has a face like a Hoosier Michel Angelo,” Whitman wrote, “so awful ugly it becomes beautiful, with its strange mouth, its deep cut, criss-cross lines, and its doughnut complexion.”

(For more on Whitman and Lincoln, click on scholar David S. Reynolds’ excellent essay on this topic.)

The most striking thing, at least to me, about Whitman’s admiration of Lincoln is that the poet imagined him before he’d heard of him. Born on Long Island and raised in Brooklyn, Walt Whitman grew up in a patriotic household. Although he was named after his father, three of his brothers were named after U.S. presidents. And one of Walt Whitman’s earliest memories was of being lifted in the air by the Marquis de Lafayette at an 1825 Independence Day celebration.

Although Whitman abhorred slavery, he mistrusted abolitionists. These “fire-eaters,” as he called them, had talked secession even earlier than the Southern firebrands, and Whitman cherished the Union. No wonder, then, that he saw the 16th U.S. president as the embodiment of his hopes for the country.

I mean that literally. In 1856, before he’d ever heard of Lincoln, Whitman described him in print. The political essay he produced, “The Eighteenth Presidency!” (yes, it happened sooner than he thought) anticipated a “Redeemer President” who would come out of “the real West, the log hut, the clearing, the woods, the prairie, the hillside.”

The nation, Whitman added, would be “much pleased to see some heroic, shrewd, fully-formed, healthy-bodied, middle-aged, beard-faced American blacksmith or boatman come down from the West across the Alleghenies, and walk into the Presidency, dressed in a clean suit of working attire, and with the tan all over his face, breast, and arms.”

Five years later, as David Reynolds noted, when Abe Lincoln arrived on the national scene, “he was all Whitman could have hoped for.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com