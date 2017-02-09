Free Sean Spicer!

There’s a hostage feeling to White House press briefings these days. Kellyanne Conway’s assurances to the contrary aside, Press Secretary Sean Spicer wore a this-could-be-my-last-briefing look Wednesday, knowing as he spoke that not only would President Trump be scrutinizing his performance from a room nearby but that a cruel world of tweeters would be as well.

In less than three weeks on the job, Spicer now has the word “embattled” attached to his name, and many observers are betting Trump will ice him. The official line is that Spicer’s double duty as communications director and press secretary is coming to an end. A communications director will be hired for longer-term message management while Spicer keeps putting out fires each day. Conway told “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning that the spokesman has the president’s “full faith and confidence,” but the damage has been done. The accumulated soot clinging to Spicer -- from defending or deflecting falsehoods about voter fraud or the Chicago murder rate or inaugural crowd size, a botched rollout of an immigration order that caught Congress and the agencies of jurisdiction by surprise, an attack on a federal judge -- is just another day at the office. But it reportedly has scared off at least two candidates for the communications director job.

To be sure, turnover is tradition in the White House; people come and go in what can be an undignified process. The press secretary job is one the most consequential, thankless and grueling positions of all. But a takedown of Spicer just several weeks in would be one for the ages. From Trump’s first brutal order their first full day in the White House -- making Spicer lie to the press about the inaugural crowd size -- to his alleged complaints about the spokesman’s clothing and his reported ire over the “Saturday Night Live” skit in which Spicer was played by a woman (Trump “doesn’t like his people to look weak,” an insider told Politico), it’s hard to imagine the situation becoming more humiliating. Though it might.

All of Trump’s displeasure with Spicer has been leaked to the media, and telegraphing firings or divorces through the press has been a Trump trademark. But even if the leaks are happening against the president’s wishes, the result is still the same -- the knives are out. A report on CNN Tuesday night asserted that Trump ‘“regrets” having hired Spicer but relented after chief of staff and Spicer ally Reince Priebus lobbied for him. Trump reportedly wanted a woman and candidates included Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle, Monica Crowley, Laura Ingraham and now counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, who turned it down.

The truth is, after Spicer attempted a reset with the press in the first full week of the administration, he performed well, articulating policy with ease, answering numerous questions -- often several per reporter -- all in good cheer and on message. He has more relationships with reporters than most of the other job candidates and is a helpful bridge to the press. More importantly, when not being abused, he can hold his own on the most critical topics; Spicer not only holds a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies, he once served as assistant U.S. trade representative for media and public affairs during the Bush administration.

But Trump will likely continue to undermine him, as he has since day one. Against the advice of aides, Trump marched Spicer out to sully his credibility with false statements about crowd size, including a final declaration that “any attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.” Spicer’s sacrifice, likely one of the worst moments of his life, reportedly didn’t satisfy his boss. According to The Washington Post, “In Trump’s mind Sean Spicer’s attack on the media was not forceful enough.”

Most of us who have covered politics in Washington for many years have known Spicer to be a good man who has served his country, both in the Navy as well as in numerous jobs in Congress, the executive branch and at the Republican National Committee, with a patriotic mix of humility and pride. His foray into Trump World required the kind of “loyalty” all associates must display, which means picking up after Trump’s messes with an answer for everything, no matter how false or toxic. In a moment of Acute Staffer Anguish, he even got caught lying after news of the “Access Hollywood” recording broke. When asked by the Weekly Standard’s John McCormack whether Trump’s boasts on the recording, if true, would amount to sexual assault, a likely nauseated Spicer answered, “I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer.” Spicer denied the statement when it was published and accused McCormack of smearing him with a fake quote, but the reporter had it on tape. For better or worse, Spicer earned the press secretary job through months of such testing, and if he hadn’t proven himself Trump wouldn’t have given it to him.

Perhaps Trump will grow into his new responsibilities, and suddenly decide Spicer has too. Or he will replace him. But he should stop the hatchet job. While he apparently doesn’t lose sleep over reports of his cruelty, Trump should realize what he has done to Spicer makes him look like a poor manager as well.