DeVos Confirmed; Refugee Paradox; Vaping Rules; Anger Mismanagement

Good morning, it’s Wednesday, February 8, 2017. Twenty-three years ago today, Jack Nicholson, a gifted actor who’d become film star by often playing unhinged characters, was driving down a North Hollywood street when he briefly lost it.

In the fantasy world of motion pictures, when a leading man is cut off in traffic by some dude driving his flashy Mercedes-Benz, we might imagine the protagonist pulling up to the offending driver at the next traffic light and maybe doing something destructive to his car. If you try something like that in the real world it will cost you -- even in Hollywood.

I’ll have a further world on Jack Nicholson’s 1994 road rage incident in a moment.

As someone who despairs of ever getting eggs actually served “over easy” in a restaurant again, I enjoyed Jack Nicholson’s performance in the 2003 comedy “Anger Management,” where he plays a therapist who tries to counsel Adam Sandler’s character.

But on February 8, 1994, Nicholson and a friend were driving to a golf course when a car driven by 38-year-old Robert Scott Blank veered in front of him, or so Nicholson perceived. At a stop light at the intersection of Moorpark Way and Riverside Drive, Nicholson and his friend got out of their car. The actor retrieved a golf club from his trunk and promptly began wildly smashing it against Blank’s windshield and roof.

Terrified, Blank wisely stayed in his car, and Nicholson and his pal got back in their vehicle and drove off. At least two other motorists witnessed the outburst; Nicholson was recognized, his license plate noted, and cops were called. The actor, then 56, was cited for misdemeanor assault and vandalism.

The case was disposed of with an apology to Blank and a settlement rumored to be in the half-million-dollar range. Nicholson expressed regret, explaining that a close friend had recently died and he was feeling a great deal of sadness and stress. Part of his anger may have stemmed from the recent filming of “The Crossing Guard,” in which Nicholson’s character vows vengeance on the drunk driver who killed his daughter. Nonetheless, Nicholson’s remorse seemed genuine. In a later interview, he called it “a shameful incident in my life.”

It’s a reminder to all of us that when we’re in traffic and another motorist does something we don’t like, or which frightens us, we never know what’s going on in their mind or what trauma they might be experiencing in their own life. Showing a little grace is almost always the best policy.

As for Jack Nicholson’s case, there was always a minor mystery associated with the episode. Golf aficionados were curious: Which club did he use on the Mercedes? Some press reports said it was a 3-iron; others said it was a 5. In a 2007 interview with Golf Digest, Nicholson cleared it up.

“I was on my way to the course, and in the midst of this madness I somehow knew what I was doing,” he explained, “because I reached into my trunk and specifically selected a club I never used on the course: my 2-iron.”

