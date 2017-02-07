With Pence's Vote, Senate Confirms DeVos

In a razor-close vote emblematic of the heated divide in U.S. politics, the Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as the next secretary of education in unprecedented fashion on Tuesday.

For the first time ever, the vice president cast a tie-breaking vote in order to confirm a Cabinet-level nominee. After two Republican senators broke with their party and voted against the controversial school-choice advocate, Mike Pence pushed her nomination over the top by a final tally of 51-50.

The historic vote followed a marathon 24-hour session in which Democrats took to the Senate floor to try and rally one more Republican to turn on DeVos. Senators railed against her conservative positions on key issues, cited the nominee’s blunders in her confirmation hearing and spotlighted the overwhelming negative response from voters as evidence that she is unqualified for the role.

Sen. Al Franken blasted DeVos as “fundamentally incompetent” in his floor speech and mentioned that his office had received more than 3,000 phone calls about her nomination. “A grand total of 12 of those calls were in favor of her confirmation,” Franken said.

Hillary Clinton running mate Tim Kaine echoed this point, adding that he opposed the nominee, in part, because Americans deserve a secretary “who is a champion for public education.” He also expressed deep concern about her “commitment to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act,” a federal law which tripped up DeVos during her confirmation hearing.

In the end, Democrats came up short. But DeVos now holds the distinction of receiving more votes against her nomination than any other previous education secretary. Indeed, the entire process marked the most contentious and polarizing nomination in the history of the department. Thousands of teachers and citizens rallied against the billionaire businesswoman and GOP donor at protests around the country. The Senate switchboards were overwhelmed with calls. She became front-page news and the butt of late-night comics and even a “Saturday Night Live” parody.

DeVos's supporters see her quite differently, of course, and hailed her emergence from the crucible of opposition.

"Betsy DeVos overcame an unprecedented personal assault from the most powerful and entrenched special interest in America. Teachers unions orchestrated a historic disinformation campaign in an attempt to resist accountability and prevent reform, but in the end, their case for maintaining the status quo was rejected," said Ed Patru, spokesperson for Friends of Betsy DeVos.

According to sources close to the newest Cabinet member, her confirmation marks an important shift in federal education policy. She will elevate the interests and needs of children above those of the teachers' unions and politicians, they say. Education policy will now be decided locally, not by fiat from Washington, D.C., the sources add.

Opponents say the fight is far from over, however. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called Tuesday's vote a “sad day for children" and she vowed to fight on.

“DeVos’ confirmation battle has a major silver lining: The public in public education has never been more visible or more vocal, and it is not going back in the shadows,” Weingarten said in a statement.

At the center of the controversy was Sen. Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which vetted the nominee. He battled with Democrats on and outside of the committee over the hearing process and rules under which DeVos was scrutinized. He said Tuesday that her confirmation means a page has been turned and that Democrats should now look for areas of agreement with the new education secretary.

"For the last eight years, I worked well with President Obama's Education, Health and Energy Secretaries, and the President himself, even though we had fundamental disagreements on the federal role in education, Obamacare and energy policy. I would expect Democratic Senators to work just as hard to find common ground with Mrs. DeVos,” Alexander told RealClearPolitics in an email.

Controversy followed the Michigan activist from the outset of her nomination. She became a political lightning rod because of her outspoken views on school choice and criticisms of traditional public education. Critics say her school-choice agenda and support for tuition vouchers will siphon funding away from traditional public schools and leave them worse off. Her supporters claim that she brings needed reform, including greater accountability, that will change the status quo.

Her immense wealth also gave opponents an abundance of targets. Democrats repeatedly highlighted the large sums of money she has donated to Republicans and various religious and political organizations.

In addition, her ethics paperwork was not fully completed before the confirmation hearing, setting off partisan bickering that lasted weeks. Democrats asserted that Republicans were jamming the nomination through without adequate scrutiny. Republicans countered that DeVos received more vetting than Obama's two nominees and eventual secretaries, Arne Duncan and John B. King.

After the bruising confirmation battle, educators and policymakers wonder if she will be able to bounce back politically.

Bill Bennett, former education secretary for President Reagan, said that DeVos must now push extra hard now in order to make her agenda a reality. And she must be ready for more battles.

"This whole process has demonstrated the true power of the teachers' unions and how entrenched they are in the Democratic Party," Bennett said in an interview. "Now that she's [confirmed], they won't roll over or back down. DeVos will have to be ready to fight them head on to make real progress in American education."