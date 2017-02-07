Travel Ban; Reckless Tweeting; Trump and the Mideast; Frederick the Great

Good morning. It’s Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Two hundred years ago today, according to some official sources, the great 19th century civil rights leader Frederick Douglass was born. In truth, Douglass wasn’t sure of the year he was born, let alone the month or exact day. One thing is certain, however: He celebrated his birthday on Valentine’s Day because that was the last time he saw his mother’s face. She brought him a heart-shaped cake.

Frederick Douglass was in the news again in recent days, courtesy of a recently elected U.S. president, but the commanders-in-chief Douglass will always be most closely associated with -- and whom he knew personally -- were Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant.

The man we know as Frederick Douglass was born on a Talbot County, Maryland, plantation. His mother was enslaved, and his father, Douglass later wrote matter-of-factly, “was a white man.” His name as a boy was Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey. He was raised by his maternal grandmother. His mother was a field hand lent to a farm 12 miles away. Frederick Douglass never once recalled seeing her face in the light of day. Sometimes she’d walk from her farm at night, lie down beside him in bed, and be gone by sunrise.

At 6, the boy was also separated from his grandmother. At 8, he was taken to another plantation where his fortunes changed. A white woman, Lucretia Anthony Auld, chose him as a companion for her son. Fred, as he was called by whites, began to closely observe the odd and evil social restrictions of his circumstance. Two years later, having been sent to Lucretia’s Baltimore in-laws, young Fred observed a young woman named Sophia Auld reading the Bible aloud. Delighted by this “wonderful art,” he asked her to teach him to read.

Breaking with custom -- and the law -- Sophia did so. Her husband warned Sophia that this was not only unsafe, but impractical. Being literate “will forever unfit him to be a slave,” Hugh Auld told his wife. “If you teach him how to read, he'll want to know how to write, and this accomplished, he’ll be running away with himself.”

This speech cowed Mrs. Auld, but lit a fire in the heart of the boy who called it “the first decidedly anti-slavery lecture” he’d heard. Working on the docks at Fells Point, Douglass had learned something else: the lingo of seagoing men. This, too, proved invaluable. On September 3, 1838, true to Hugh Auld’s prediction, he donned the apparel of a free black sailor, went to the Baltimore terminal, and hopped on a north-bound train.

Questioned briefly about his destination, the young man adopted the manner of a merchant seaman headed toward his next port of call. It worked. He changed trains in Philly and was in New York by morning, happy and fearful, but on his way to fulfilling his destiny, which was playing a momentous role in America’s greatest drama -- the long fight to end slavery.

He never answered to “Fred” again. Once, while in the East Room of the White House, he overheard a woman say to a friend, “There’s Fred Douglass.” He turned to her, made a courtly bow, and said, “Frederick Douglass, if you please.”

He visited the White House for the first time in the summer of 1863 to see President Lincoln. The meeting was arranged by Secretary of State William Seward to discuss the issue of black troops fighting for the Union Army, a passionate Douglass cause. Word of his efforts in this regard had reached the commander-in-chief.

“Long lines of care were already deeply written on Mr. Lincoln’s brow, and his strong face, full of earnestness, lighted up as soon as my name was mentioned,” Douglass wrote later about this encounter.

“As I approached and was introduced to him, he rose and extended his hand, and bade me welcome. I at once felt myself in the presence of an honest man – on whom I could love, honor and trust without reserve or doubt,” Douglass added. “Proceeding to tell him who I was, and what I was doing, he promptly, but kindly, stopped me, saying, ‘I know who you are, Mr. Douglass; Mr. Seward has told me all about you. Sit down. I am glad to see you.’”

The life’s work of Frederick Douglass did not end with the Civil War. On the day of his death, on February 20, 1895, he had appeared on stage at a suffrage meeting with his longtime friend Susan B. Anthony. We’ll revisit that occasion on its anniversary in two weeks. For today, I’ll leave you with a quote from Frederick Douglass at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

“Men talk of the Negro problem,” he said in prescient words spoken three years before the Plessy v. Ferguson case. “There is no Negro problem. The problem is whether American people have loyalty enough, honor enough, patriotism enough, to live up to their own Constitution. We Negroes love our country. We fought for it. We ask only that we be treated as well as those who fought against it.”

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com