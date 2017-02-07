How Trump Can Precipitate Mideast Stability

Donald Trump inherits a Middle East embroiled in violence and instability, a region enveloped by an escalating Iranian-Arab power struggle.

The 45th president’s primary goal must be to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, which will require an uncompromising commitment to restrain the Iranian Mullah regime and reshape the balance of power in the region based on a “win some, lose some” mentality.

In Syria, President Trump should partner with Russia, Turkey and Syria to bring about an end to the war, force Syria President Bashar al-Assad to step down, and establish a political system that secures the interests of the Alawite minority which has ruled Syria for nearly half a century, yet also reflects the fact that the majority of Syrians are Sunnis. Such a political system would limit Iran's influence in Syria and blunt its efforts to build a corridor of Iranian influence from Iran to the Mediterranean Sea.

To achieve all this, the new administration must accept the presence of Russian military bases in Syria. It also must acknowledge Turkey’s interest in preventing a Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria and support Israel’s need to keep the Golan Heights calm.

If the United States can stabilize Syria, Hezbollah’s ability to dictate and impose Iran’s agenda on Lebanon will be weakened and Lebanese Christians, Sunnis and Druze, and those Shiites who do not align with Hezbollah, will be able to shape Lebanon’s identity and future in a way that reflects more accurately the interests of the different ethnic groups and preserves Lebanon’s identity as an Arab state.

To stabilize and prevent the destruction of Iraq, the United States should encourage incorporation of the Sunnis into the Iraqi political system, which would reduce the incentive for Iraqi Sunnis in the central part of the country to join ISIS.

America should help to preserve Iran’s interests in southern Iraq, an overwhelmingly Shiite area and home of sacred Shiite sites in the cities of Najef and Karbala, where Iran has significant economic interests. And the United States should work to ensure the autonomy of the Iraqi Kurds in northern Iraq. In exchange, Iraqi Kurds would pledge to refrain from supporting independent Kurdish aspirations in Turkey and Iran, while the latter nations should cease any hostile activity against the Kurds in northern Iraq.

In Yemen, the Trump administration must encourage a peaceful political compromise between the Sunni majority and the Houthis Shiite tribes. The goal should be, on the one hand, securing the political interests of the Houthi tribes, and on the other hand decisively supporting Saudi Arabia’s interest to prevent Iran from having a stronghold in Yemen.

America should repair relations with Egypt, badly damaged during President Obama’s terms, by assisting the country in addressing its economic challenges.

President Trump’s pledge to defeat Islamic militant groups requires implementing a comprehensive policy of cultural, economic, military, and political cooperation with the Sunni Muslim world. He should not partner with Iran in its battle against radical Sunni Islam.

The turmoil in the Middle East offers an unprecedented opportunity for progress in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A breakthrough in this arena requires the active participation of major Arab states, which is the most effective path to an enduring agreement. I believe -- should he follow this path --President Trump could lead us to such an agreement.

There are signs that President Trump and his advisers are adopting many of these recommendations. I believe it is the right direction on the long and winding path toward stability in the Middle East.

Avi Melamed is the Salisbury Fellow of Intelligence and Middle East Affairs for the Eisenhower Institute, with offices at Gettysburg College. His website is www.avimelamed.com, and he can be reached at avi@avimelamed.com