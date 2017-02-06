When Tweets Endanger Our Rule of Law

When U.S. District Judge James L. Robart of Seattle issued an order temporarily blocking the Trump administration’s restrictions on travelers from seven countries, the president himself took to Twitter:

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned.”

The words “so-called judge” stand out. Those words should never be uttered by an elected official, much less a president, about a sitting judge.

The Stakes

The substance of the judge’s ruling is not what matters most here. What matters is the rule of law and public respect for it. That should be reinforced, not undermined, by the nation’s chief executive.

The rule of law does not depend upon popular agreement with each law passed or each court ruling. In a democracy, it depends upon public acceptance that our laws are made by approved procedures, not by diktat, and are applied fairly. When they are challenged in the courts, their legitimacy depends on citizens’ beliefs that the courts are fair and impartial, that they apply the law equally, and that the judges deciding these cases have the right to do so and perform their duties thoughtfully.

Of course, anyone can attack judicial rulings. Our First Amendment protects that right. But the higher the official, the more dangerous the attacks. Unless the criticism is framed carefully, it undermines respect for all laws and court rulings, not just the ones in question.

That is precisely why Trump’s tweet is so troubling, so pernicious. Using the phrase “the opinion of this so-called judge” implies the whole process is illegitimate.



The Deep Roots of Deep Trouble

Attacks like this did not begin with this tweet or this administration.

The descent can be traced to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1937 threat to add new justices to the Supreme Court unless the current ones approved his New Deal programs. Until then, the high court had overruled many of his programs as unconstitutional. Roosevelt’s threat was credible because his allies controlled Congress and because the Constitution does not limit the number of justices. Roosevelt did not need to carry out his threat; the court caved in. After that, his programs miraculously won its approval.

This judicial capitulation opened the door to the modern administrative state, with its huge bureaucracies and their endless regulations. Without FDR’s threat, much of today's Washington’s bureaucracy simply would not exist.

The Setting for Today’s Judicial Disputes

The scale of the administrative state and partisan divisions about it are the context for today’s judicial disputes. With official Washington so large and its impact so pervasive, the courts are asked to rule on every aspect of our private lives and economic activities. Our country’s divisions on these issues have been imported to the courtroom, where they are hotly contested. Rulings are less likely to be considered final judgments, judges more likely to be considered partisan hacks, and the protagonists’ language more likely to be shrill invective.

One reason is that the stakes are greater. The federal government is a brooding presence in our daily lives, from the light bulbs we screw in to the school lunches our children eat, from the ethanol-diluted gas we put in our cars to the number of poor people in our neighborhood. More than our parents and far more than our grandparents, we are directly affected by laws and regulations coming from unaccountable people in nameless Washington buildings. Predictably, the losers are challenging them in the courts.

These challenges cut to the heart of our democracy since they often involve far-reaching regulations, promulgated by mid-level bureaucrats. The complexity of these rules and the labyrinthine process used to make them give special advantages to well-organized lobbies, with their detailed knowledge and vested interest in the outcomes. The losers are unorganized, everyday voters.

When the final regulations are challenged, an unelected judiciary is being asked to assess rules made by an unelected bureaucracy, responsive to unelected lobbyists. Is it surprising that voters are angry? They are increasingly governed by remote, unaccountable officials, and they don’t like it. Voters on the left and right said so in the 2016 election.

Beyond the courts’ expanded docket, the judiciary is more controversial today because many judges now see themselves as quasi-legislators, actively shaping public policy. That role is justified by academic theories of "legal realism," which urge courts to produce socially desirable outcomes.

This “realist” stance represents a major change from judges interpreting laws and regulations in modest, restrained ways and deciding if they pass constitutional muster. This expansive approach not only turns the courts into legislative bodies, it actually makes them more powerful than elected representatives since courts can overrule statutes. Occasionally, it turns judges into super-executives operating under “consent decrees” that authorize them to supervise the minutiae of city hiring, school busing, policing procedures, and the like.

Recent Vitriol

With the stakes so high, the courts’ role so expansive, and the two parties now so deeply divided, it is easy to see why fights over judicial appointments have become so nasty.

No one could doubt the nastiness after Ronald Reagan nominated Judge Robert Bork to the Supreme Court. In an earlier day, his sterling academic and judicial background would have ensured a near-unanimous Senate vote. His résumé gleamed. He had graduated from a top law school, become a Yale Law professor known for his scholarship on anti-trust issues, served as solicitor general and then acting attorney general, and finally moved onto the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, considered second only to the Supreme Court.

Yet, within 45 minutes of his nomination, Sen. Ted Kennedy stood on the Senate floor and told a national television audience that

Robert Bork's America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens' doors in midnight raids, schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the government, and the doors of the federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens.

When the Bork nomination died, so did the notion that a president’s judicial appointments would be approved if they had strong legal credentials and no ethical problems.

The floodgates of political attack opened wide and have remained stuck that way. We saw the surging waters when President Obama attacked a Supreme Court ruling during his 2010 State of the Union address, with the stunned justices sitting in front of him. We saw it in 2016 when the Republican majority blocked any consideration of Obama’s highly qualified nominee, Merrick Garland. We see it now with Democrats rallying in the streets to oppose Trump’s equally qualified nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

We see the politicization in more mundane ways, too, when news reports tell us whether a Democrat or Republican appointed the judge who decided the case. The implication is that judges appointed by the other party might have ruled differently. Sadly, that’s right.

In this highly polarized environment, with polls showing scant trust for any political institutions, the gravest danger is that persistent attacks on judicial decisions will erode general respect for the rule of law.

That is why President Trump’s tweet was worse than a mistake. It was truly corrosive.