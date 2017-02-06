Poll Passion; RNC Adjusts; What Calexit Would Mean; Brady Behind the Plate

Hello. It’s Monday, February 6, 2017. Now that was quite a Super Bowl. How good was it? Well, I’d intended to allude this morning to baseball, my favorite sport, with something snarky – like, now that we have that much-hyped football game out of the way, it’s only eight days until the magic words: “Pitchers and catchers report.”

Instead, let’s take today to savor what Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have accomplished: seven trips to the NFL championship game; five Lombardi trophies. Besides, at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Tom Brady was a highly regarded baseball player, a catcher at that, a historical fact that proved relevant to the athlete and leader Brady would become on the gridiron.

Thomas E. Brady Jr., “Tommy” to his family and friends, was something of a Little League legend before he arrived on the Junipero Serra campus. The whole family was athletic. Tommy was the youngest of four, the only boy, and his sisters were star softball players, especially the oldest, Maureen.

Bill Harris, a college football assistant coach, learned why Tommy was so driven when he got to know the family during the recruitment process.

“They are all very competitive, and the mother maybe the most competitive of all,” Harris recalled a couple of years ago with a laugh. “She didn’t want anyone to beat her in tennis. Tommy was the youngest of the family, so he got beat up by all of his sisters. He was out there struggling and fighting to put his name on the top somewhere.”

So why was that “somewhere” Michigan? The answer is that after his junior year in high school, Tom Brady Sr. and his son put together a highlight tape and sent it to more than 50 college athletic departments. Several responded positively, and the family narrowed their list of schools to five: Michigan, Illinois, USC, UCLA, and the closest major college, UC-Berkeley.

The reasons why Stanford wasn’t interested, or why Cal didn’t bite, are lost to the mists of time. But USC just whiffed. Mike Riley, a Trojan assistant who would go on to bigger coaching jobs, was intrigued by Brady and came to Serra to see him play. But USC head coach John Robinson was dismissive, which is a double mystery when you consider (a) that Robinson was a very good coach and judge of football talent; and (b) that Lynn Swann, one of the best Trojan stars of all time, went to Serra -- and that Robinson was a Serra graduate himself.

But Bill Harris looked deeper. “Once you get the chance to meet the family and see where he is coming from, you say to yourself this is the kind of person we want at Michigan,” Harris told Sanjay Kirpalani of Bleacher Report in 2015. Harris recalled one other factor in that

“I found out he played baseball and that he was a catcher. I’m thinking in my mind, you know, catchers have to be tough. So this kid is going to have that toughness you want if he’s back there getting beat up behind the plate.”

So I’ll take that as permission, and I’m sure the Brady clan of San Mateo wouldn’t mind: “Eight days until pitchers and catchers report.”

