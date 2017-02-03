Will Chaffetz's Oversight Role Shift With Trump in Office?

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, tasked with monitoring and investigating abuses of power within the federal government, released its proposed agenda this week, detailing an expansive list of 43 items up for potential scrutiny.

But not one of those items involved President Trump, whom ethics groups have cited for potential conflicts of interest regarding his business dealings. Democrats also have been critical of several of the new president’s Cabinet nominees, questioning how their backgrounds or business decisions would affect the departments they have been appointed to run.

Leading the panel is Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the five-term Republican congressman from Utah who became committee chairman two years ago. Had Democrat Hillary Clinton won the White House, his job would be infinitely more clear-cut. In fact, Chaffetz told the Washington Post in October: “Even before we get to Day One, we’ve got two years’ worth of material already lined up” for Clinton.

But Republicans’ hold on power at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue complicates matters for the ambitious lawmaker.

Forgoing a strict obligation to one’s party in favor of nonpartisan investigation is key to being effective, says former committee chairman Tom Davis.

The retired Republican congressman served during the George W. Bush administration, holding the chair during a time that called for great nonpartisan action. With the help of ranking minority member Henry Waxman, Davis was responsible for overseeing the investigation of the governmental failures that contributed to the destruction from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Chaffetz has to understand the bipartisan nature of the game,” Davis says. “Yes, part of the job that you’re paid to do is go after the other side. But at the end of the day, when you move from an attack dog to your party being in power, you have to retool yourself a bit.”

A spokesman for Chaffetz said Thursday that he was unavailable for comment. But rebranding his image from attack dog to watchdog may fall short of actively investigating the president.

“There’s a tendency to under-investigate when your party is in power,” Davis admits. “Chaffetz certainly has the gavel to investigate Trump, but I don’t believe he will. There is always a precedent of protecting the president, not bringing him down.” The former Virginia lawmaker says this is especially true when considering the approach of the 2018 midterms, as many Republicans will heavily depend on the success of the Trump administration for their own re-election chances.

Chaffetz said as much during an interview with CNN on Wednesday, pinning what he feels is an overzealous discussion about presidential conflicts of interest on Democrats wanting to “stir the pot.”

“I will deal with the situations with Donald Trump one at a time. I am not going to personally target the president. I didn't do that with Barack Obama,” he said, though the congressman was frequently criticized by Democrats for hounding the then-president about his national monument designations. “But as issues come up, we'll deal with them one at a time.”

Still, Chaffetz was clear to assert that Trump and his administration are not off the hook, saying the committee had recently requested a copy of the lease for the Washington, D.C.-based Trump International Hotel. Legal scholars have raised concerns about whether profits from the hotel violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution, since foreign dignitaries have taken to booking accommodations there. (The clause prohibits U.S. public officials from receiving payment or gifts from foreign governments.)

An investigation into such matters would be welcomed by both nonpartisan and conservative-leaning watchdog groups alike.

Paul Seamus Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at the ethics group Common Cause, says Chaffetz must commit to “watch-dogging Trump with the same level of aggression and enthusiasm as he’s shown to President Obama” and to do so “without regard to party.”

Ryan has one request for the oversight committee during the president’s first 100 days: “Hold a hearing into Trump’s conflict of interests and possible violations of the emoluments clause.”

He added: “There has not been a great deal of publicly disclosed information. The chairman and his committee need to shine a light on the true and full nature of his business dealings,” including transactions the Trump Organization has made in countries with known ties to terroristic activity -- nations Ryan says were spared from the administration’s new immigration restrictions.

Conservative watchdog groups are also eager to see Chaffetz amp up his investigative work, but, like the committee chairman, argue that there are other forces at play.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, believes the obstacles Chaffetz faces are indicative of the previous administration’s actions.

“Chaffetz has a double challenge with the Trump administration – he wants to follow Trump’s policies, but has this crisis caused by the Obama administration,” Fitton says, explaining that watchdog groups must pursue a two-track investigation that monitors both what the current administration is doing as well as the numerous lawsuits that have carried over from Obama to Trump. “The government is still out of control. Trump is trying to regain control but doesn’t have it yet, due to the lawlessness of the previous administration.”

The tendency of a Republican-controlled committee to be lenient on a Republican president is nothing new, though Fitton says the administration ought to now focus on enforcing transparent policies, as opposed to merely defending its missteps.

The Judicial Watch president concedes that “no matter who is running that committee, the amount of oversight is never enough.”

Can the job still be done?

Fitton believes that Chaffetz is trying to be as effective as possible: “I think that he’s interested in oversight – you should take him on his word on that. The [administration], however, is not as interested as it needs to be.”