GOP Will Need More Than Gorsuch Glee to Stay United

It’s safe to say that there are only two words that got congressional Republicans through this week: Neil Gorsuch. With numerous news accounts describing them in “clean-up mode” in the wake of various Trump tornadoes, the president’s nomination of the sterling-credentialed judge to the Supreme Court provided soothing relief for an epidemic of bellyaches throughout the “unified Republican government.”

The euphoric consensus among conservatives and all Republicans, an intensity not seen from the start of Donald Trump’s insurgent candidacy to his inauguration as president, isn’t likely enough to calm the tensions for long, however.

The arranged marriage between Trump and Capitol Hill Republicans is more fraught than most imagined just two weeks into his administration. GOP lawmakers are horrified that he yelled at foreign allies over the phone, frustrated by his management incompetence that turned an immigration and travel ban into a political fiasco, conflicted about how to cover the cost of a border wall they admit Mexico will never pay for, and bewildered by a lack of consensus on reforming the health care law they promised to end.

While most Republicans dodge reporters, maintaining there is nothing to see here because they fear primary challenges if they criticize Trump, they grouse privately about the turmoil, channeling their grievances through Sen. John McCain. This week alone, McCain called the Australian ambassador to convey the nation’s “unwavering support” for their alliance after reports of Trump’s dismissive comments to the prime minister; told reporters Trump’s call was “unnecessary and frankly harmful”; and also said Mexico isn’t paying for the wall.

Before Gorsuch’s nomination, the glue that held congressional Republicans and Trump together was their zeal for repealing Obamacare, but that exuberance has given way to discomfort and dread as they find a replacement plan increasingly elusive. The health care law they voted to repeal dozens of times during the Obama years has grown more popular as polls show Americans deeply concerned about their coverage disappearing. With deadlines looming for insurance companies to design pricing and coverage for 2018, the issue is a ticking time bomb as each month without a new plan could make things far worse for patients.

Insurance companies are asking Congress and the administration for assurance that the existing exchanges will be sustained through increased enrollment and federal subsidies. Republicans are assuring neither amid threats from the insurers that they may be forced to withdraw from the program and further hasten its demise. Acute political peril is coming closer into view as Republican lawmakers are being bombarded by constituents who want to know what will happen next.

While these lawmakers scrambling to find a replacement have started using the word “repair” instead of repeal, conservatives are reminding them that their base was promised a full repeal for the last three election cycles. “You can’t ‘repair’ Obamacare disaster, Congress must fully repeal and start over with real solutions,” former Sen. Jim DeMint, head of the Heritage Foundation, tweeted this week.

Republicans are now wrestling with disagreements over repeal, the use of the reconciliation procedure to alter the law, whether to enforce the individual mandate to buy insurance, which regulations to eliminate, and how much to subsidize coverage. Trump has promised insurance “for everybody” and pledged to help pay for “great health care” that “will be in a much simplified form.” He said weeks ago that a replacement was in the final stages of being drafted, but in reality no plan yet exists.

Meanwhile, businesses leaders are feeling the heat from the new immigration order and are letting their allies in Congress know it. These lawmakers were stunned at how the Trump team botched the announcement and implementation of the executive order, failing to consult them in advance. They were furious to learn later that some congressional staff had actually helped write the order during the transition period without telling their committee chairmen or the House Republican leadership. Not only had Judiciary Committee staffers helped draft the order in secret but they also submitted to non-disclosure agreements requested by the Trump team.

Chairman Bob Goodlatte, facing angry colleagues shocked that his staff would help the White House keep Congress in the dark, refused to respond to reporters’ questions but released a statement declaring his staff “had no control of the language contained in the president’s executive order, the timing of the announcement, the rollout and subsequent implementation, and the coordination with Congress.” But Goodlatte’s statement was undermined by White House officials who told the press: “the top drafters of this were the top immigration experts on Capitol Hill.”

Between health care and the immigration ban, and even Betsy DeVos, Trump’s embattled nominee to be education secretary, House and Senate Republicans are facing more constituent pushback than they can remember with phone calls to congressional offices breaking records: “The last three days have been the BUSIEST IN CAPITOL SWITCHBOARD HISTORY. By almost double. This is working. Keep it up and please RT,” Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted the same day Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s constituents complained to the local press that they could only get a busy signal or a full voice mail box when they called his office.

There are, of course, other uncomfortable issues causing friction between Republicans in Congress and the new administration, including committee investigations into Russian meddling in the election. But for now, at least, the Trump probe into imaginary voter fraud that gave up to 5 million votes to Hillary Clinton seems to have dropped down the priority list. Still, each day brings more for members of Congress to run from. When asked by reporters Thursday about Trump inviting those gathered for the National Prayer Breakfast to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sinking “Apprentice” ratings, Ryan said, “Let’s talk about policy.” But policy will like remain tricky territory for a while. Perhaps Ryan should only answer questions about Gorsuch.