Dems and Gorsuch; Chaffetz's Role; Engineering Success; Resisting Peace

Good morning. It’s Friday, February 3, 2017. On this date in 1865, President Abraham Lincoln met with a delegation of Southerners in Hampton Roads, Virginia, at a little-remembered peace conference that could have saved 10,000 American lives had it succeeded.

Testifying more than a century later before a Senate committee, a recently discharged junior naval officer named John Kerry alluded hauntingly to this theme. Speaking in the context of the Vietnam War, a conflict America’s leaders had come to disbelieve in -- but had not disengaged from -- young Kerry said, “How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?”

It’s a haunting theme, as relevant now with U.S. troops spread throughout the globe as it was in John Kerry’s youth -- and during Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. I’ll have a further word on Lincoln’s efforts in a moment. First, though, I’d point you to RealClearPolitics’ front page, which presents our poll averages, videos, breaking news, and aggregated opinion pieces spanning the political spectrum. We also offer a full complement of original material from our own reporters and contributors, including the following:

In “Lincoln,” the brilliant 2012 Steven Spielberg film with Daniel Day-Lewis in the title role, America’s 16th president is shown participating in the Hampton Roads peace talks. These negotiations were doomed from the start, mainly by Jefferson Davis’ refusal to concede that his armies were being chewed to pieces by the military forces under Mr. Lincoln’s command. The Confederate president, in fact, wouldn’t deign to attend the talks.

By the time “Lincoln” hit the big screen, James Conroy had been hard at work for years on “Our One Common Country,” the only book among some 65,000 Civil War titles on the Virginia conference. This 2013 work is not only authoritative and superbly written, it is highly instructive for our times.

The South was destined to fall, as it did two-and-a-half months later. So how did Jefferson Davis ask those 10,000 men (on both sides) who died needlessly in the ensuing 10 weeks to pay for his mistake? He never did, and to the very end Davis was an unrepentant menace: Two soldiers were killed when he idiotically resisted being apprehended.

But Jefferson Davis was hardly the only culprit in the failed efforts to end the Civil War on February 3, 1865. Despite the towering presence of Lincoln, the political leadership in this country -- North and South -- was paralyzed by hyper-partisanship, zealotry, and personal pettiness. The newspapers? To quote Bob Dylan, “they all went along for the ride.”

Given what’s happening in the media today, it’s worth remembering how willingly the Richmond press parroted Jefferson Davis’ deceitful talking points. Meanwhile, The New York newspapers, including the Times, undermined the peace talks from the other direction. One way of viewing all this is that media bias is nothing new. The other way of looking at it is that such partisanship cannot ever serve a constructive purpose.

Carl M. Cannon

Washington Bureau chief, RealClearPolitics

@CarlCannon (Twitter)

ccannon@realclearpolitics.com