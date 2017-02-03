A Constitutional Standard for the Court

With Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to serve as Supreme Court Justice, the battle lines are now drawn in the next great fight for the future of the courts. President Donald J. Trump promised to nominate an individual for the Supreme Court who demonstrates fealty to the text of our Constitution -- and he did just that.

Some on the left -- okay, everyone on the left -- will accuse President Trump and conservatives of wanting to politicize the courts, but our goal is depoliticization. We want to return judging to the interpretation of text rather than the creation of unwritten rights supposedly hidden between the lines of our Constitution.

But that requires taking seriously the question of what sorts of judges are fit to serve on the Supreme Court. And taking that question seriously in our present environment naturally requires courting controversy in a media that sees the state of our courts very differently than we do, that sees judicial philosophy as an arbitrary matter of how judges frame decisions rooted in outcome preferences rather than of fixed interpretive principles.

Of course liberals are already crying foul and demanding a more “mainstream” Republican appointment like Anthony Kennedy. Their suggestion to President Trump and Senate Republicans is that there is some sort of middle ground for jurists in which the standard of deference must apply. In doing so, in applying labels like “moderate” to judges, they fundamentally misunderstand the conservative perspective on the crisis facing the courts.

When conservatives use shorthand like “conservative judges” or speak of issue-specific litmus tests like a judge’s position on Roe v. Wade, they do not actually mean that their concern is that judges will take the “wrong” policy positions.

Cases like Roe stand out to conservatives not merely because of the importance of the issue at stake but because they represent especially blatant usurpations of the rule of law, substituting for the will of the people as embodied in democratically enacted legislation rights nowhere to be found in our Constitution itself.

Matters of such consequence should not be unilaterally removed from the realm of debate by unaccountable judges with no fealty to our laws as written. When they are, we face a fundamental challenge to the popular legitimacy of our system of government — one far greater than the violation of some supposed norm of congressional deference in its use of its constitutional prerogative to confirm presidential nominees.

This is not an extreme perspective.

No less than Barack Obama’s liberal law school mentor, Laurence Tribe, notes of that most notorious decision, Roe:

“One of the most curious things about Roe is that, behind its own verbal smokescreen, the substantive judgment on which it rests is nowhere to be found.”

And even Roe’s defenders recognize the damage it has done to our legal system’s legitimacy. As Ruth Bader Ginsburg notes:

“Heavy-handed judicial intervention was difficult to justify and appears to have provoked, not resolved, conflict.”

Yet her court has provoked more such conflicts in recent years, deciding the latest fraught social controversy, the definition of marriage, on similarly dubious legal grounds. Such decisions threaten to produce a crisis of legitimacy far surpassing any escalation of court politics within Congress. And this crisis is not merely one of perception; in truth, our government is not legitimate if its citizens cannot trust its courts to apply its laws faithfully.

Some of our moderate, center-right friends may be skeptical of fighting for judicial nominees that uphold the Constitution and the rule of law. But we cannot pretend “consensus” picks like David Souter have proven to be any different from Democratic appointments, because they aren’t in the crucial respect: they aren’t originalists or textualists.

On the decisive matter at stake, whether our judges will pledge fealty to the rule of law, consensus is impossible because the left insists that judges must have sufficient flexibility to achieve the political outcomes they prefer. Hillary Clinton made no pretense of this last March, promising her court would “protect the little guy against the rich and powerful” as a matter of conscience regardless of law.

Last fall, the New York Times editorial board suggested the Supreme Court under Trump would “ensure that American politics can be flooded with unlimited money, that reasonable gun restrictions are struck down, that corporate interests prevail over those of consumers, and that basic environmental regulations are turned back.”

Liberals do not believe in equal justice under the law; instead they seek judges that will play favorites to their preferred world view; and, as a result, fear judges will reject and upend their world view.

As President Reagan reminded us upon nominating Chief Justice Rehnquist and Justice Scalia, justices “must not only be jurists of the highest competence; they must also be attentive to the rights specifically guaranteed in our Constitution and to the proper role of the courts in our democratic system.” Anyone else is wholly unacceptable.

President Trump promised to honor that approach. This week, he took the first step in delivering on that promise by nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court.

Holler is vice president of communications and government relations at Heritage Action for America.