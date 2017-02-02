Bush's Zipped Lips; Tiberi's Tall Order; Forbes on Mnuchin; Russia's Folly

Good morning. It’s Thursday, February 2, 2017. Happy Groundhog Day. It’s a quaint little tradition that might have died a natural death by now if not for the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray as a misanthropic Pittsburgh television weatherman.

Murray’s character, Phil Connors, is assigned to cover the small-town festival built around the annual antics of “Punxsutawney Phil,” a groundhog who, according to local lore, emerges from his hole in the ground each February 2 to predict the length of winter.

It’s a silly superstition, and it took place again this morning, but it’s not Hollywood’s invention. The twist in the movie plot is that Bill Murray’s character is doomed to repeat Groundhog Day for eternity until he overcomes his deeply rooted cynicism and finds the meaning of love. An old theme with a clever wrinkle.

The motion picture also breathed life into the actual Pennsylvania burg of Punxsutawney, while giving a new meaning to the phrase “Groundhog Day,” which came to mean repeating something over and over.

Instead of dwelling on how much that feels like today’s hyper-partisan politics, let’s leave groundhogs aside and focus on another furry little mammal, the California sea otter. If foreign explorers who arrived on California’s coast 205 years ago today had handled them better, you might be getting this Morning Note in the Russian language.

On February 2, 1812, Russian fur traders established a fortified garrison only 90 miles north of the then-sleepy Spanish settlement of San Francisco. The newcomers named their redoubt “Fort Rossiya,” a variation of “Russia” in tsarist times, and a name that was soon shortened to Fort Ross. These ocean-going settlers had come south from Alaska in search of pelts, specifically the pelts of sea others that thrived in vast colonies in the area.

I grew up on Northern California, and spent much time exploring the streams and coastal areas of Fort Ross, which still stands as a state park and museum. As for the Russians, they made sure their own stay on these shores was short by not practicing what we today would call sustainable ecological practices; i.e. they simply wiped out the local otter population -- just as Anglo-Saxon settlers on the Great Plains would soon do to the great bison herds that roamed the American interior.

The Russians also failed to master the art of harvesting abalone and crab, two other delicacies found in those waters, and never really learned how to fish the area competently at all. Meanwhile, they found the growing season along the foggy Northern California coast not much better than Alaska’s.

The Russian-American Co. hung on for nearly 30 years, but in 1841 the traders sold Fort Ross along with inland farms and properties to John Sutter, a Swiss pioneer who had established himself in Sacramento. At the end of that decade, gold was discovered in California – ironically on land John Sutter owned in the Sierra foothills -- but by then the Russians had quit the territory altogether and headed home.

If the tsar’s men had bought property from John Sutter instead of selling to him, the history of California might have had a different cast – I’m imaging a kind of “Seward’s Folly” in reverse. Instead, the tsarists could neither profit from the discovery of gold nor make any claim to it, and nine years after the Russians left, California was admitted as the 31st state in the Union.

The Russians should have treated those cute little sea otters with much more care.

